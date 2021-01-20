Actor Owen McDonnell joins the cast of The Bay as Frank Mercer for its second series currently airing on ITV1 and YES he is Niko from Killing Eve!

The actor is more famous for his role as long-suffering Niko Polastri in Killing Eve.

But what happened to Niko in Killing Eve? And who does Owen play in The Bay?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Owen McDonnell plays Frank Mercer in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Owen?

Owen McDonnell is an actor, who is best known for playing Garda Sergeant Jack Driscoll in RTÉ Television’s Single-Handed.

Others will know him best as Niko Polastri in BBC’s Killing Eve.

He attended the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, after moving to the city in 1996.

Owen has appeared on TV, in film and on stage in theatre.

How old is Owen?

Owen was born in 1974, and is currently 46.

He is the youngest of four children.

Owen McDonnell is better known for portraying Niko in Killing Eve (Credit: ITV1)

Where is Owen from?

Despite playing a man with Polish ancestry in Killing Eve, Owen is in fact from Ireland!

He was born in Galway, Ireland.

Who does he play in The Bay?

Owen plays Frank Mercer in The Bay.

Frank is Morecambe born and bred, and described as independent and proactive.

After a stint in the army, Frank returned to his home town and, without a family to care for, built his own business.

With his employees becoming his family, Frank felt a responsibility for Grace when she came to work for him five years ago and acted as a father-figure for her in listening patiently to her problems.

Aware of Grace’s troubled past, will he keep her secrets when the police start asking questions?

Owen McDonnell appears in Killing Eve as Niko (Credit: BBC One)

What else has Owen been in?

Owen had a role in the 2003 feature film Conspiracy of Silence, before his big TV break as Garda Sergeant Jack Driscoll.

He portrayed the character in Single-Handed for four series, from 2007 to 2010.

He’s also appeared in RTÉ’s Wild Decembers, BBC thriller Spooks and crime thriller Silent Witness.

Owen portrayed Jack in Mount Pleasant.

In 2018, Owen first appeared in the role that would catapult him to global fame.

He plays Niko Polastri in Killing Eve.

Viewers will know that Niko was Eve’s husband and her moral compass – who consequently becomes the target of serial killer Villanelle.

What happened to Niko in Killing Eve?

In series one of Killing Eve, Eve becomes infatuated with assassin Villanelle.

Her obsession ultimately ruins her marriage to Niko, and puts his life in danger, too.

In series two, Villanelle targets Niko and murders his friend Gemma.

Series three sees Niko escape to Poland where his family is from, having spent time in rehab after Gemma’s death.

In horrifying scenes, Niko is targeted by Villanelle’s mentor Dasha Duzran.

Dasha stabs him through the neck with a pitch fork.

Miraculously he survives, but wants nothing more to do with Eve.

We can relate Niko!

Niko wakes up to find his friend Gemma murdered in Killing Eve (Credit: BBC)

Is Owen married?

Owen is not believed to be married.

He lives in London with his British girlfriend Jill.

Jill works in corporate finance.

Although Owen is a private person, he has revealed that he has immense support from his partner.

He has also revealed he’d like kids one day.

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

