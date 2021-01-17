Finding Alice is set to be ITV’s latest success story when it starts on Sunday (January 17, 2021) at 9pm. But what else has Simon Nye written?

The scriptwriter and producer is behind some of TV’s most memorable series.

Here’s everything you need to know!

What else has Simon Nye written? (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: January 2021 best dramas: What to watch on BBC, ITV, C4 and Netflix

Who is Simon Nye?

Simon Nye, 62, is an English television writer who specialises in comedy drama.

He began his writing career as a translator, publishing translations of books on Richard Wagner, Henri Matisse and Georges Braque.

He wrote his first novel in 1989 with Men Behaving Badly.

The book was later adapted into a TV show starring Martin Clunes, Leslie Ash, Caroline Quentin and Neil Morrissey.

The first two series of Men Behaving Badly were broadcast on ITV in 1992.

Simon also appeared in the show, briefly playing a prospective tenant in the episode ‘Gary and Tony’.

He also played one of Gary’s friends, Clive, in the episode where Gary and Dorothy plan to get married.

Men Behaving Badly

Men Behaving Badly catapulted the careers of the cast members into the showbiz stratosphere.

The sitcom follows the lives of beer-guzzling Gary Strang (played by Martin Clunes) and his flatmate Tony Smart (Neil Morrissey).

Harry Enfield stars in the first series as flatmate Dermot Povey until he was replaced by Neil.

Leslie Ash plays Deborah Burton, a blonde who lives in the flat above Gary and Tony.

Caroline Quentin plays Dorothy Martin/Bishop, Gary’s outspoken girlfriend.

She is a nurse who initially lives with her parents, before moving in with Gary and Tony in series five. She makes friends with Deborah early on.

The show was so successful, it became the most repeated TV show on at that time.

Simon Nye wrote the popular ITV show The Durrells starring Keeley Hawes (Credit: ITV)

What else has Simon Nye written?

Sussex-born Simon has penned dozens of popular TV shows over his career.

He is probably best known for his sitcoms, including Is It Legal? starring Imelda Staunton and Hardware with Martin Freeman.

But he has also written comedy dramas such as Frank Stubbs Promotes, based on his 1991 novel Wideboy.

Simon also adapted The Railway Children in 2000, and has written ITV pantos including Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella and Aladdin.

He also contributed an episode to the 2010 series of Doctor Who, entitled ‘Amy’s Choice’.

In 2009, he wrote the series Reggie Perrin starring Martin Clunes.

More recently, Simon wrote ITV’s The Durrells, starring Keeley Hawes as Louisa Durrell.

Simon Nye is famous for Men Behaving Badly and The Durrells (Credit: Simon Annand)

What is Finding Alice about?

Finding Alice is from the same team behind The Durrells, including writer Simon Nye.

Keeley Hawes stars in the blackly comic drama about a newly widowed woman uncovering her partner’s secrets after his death.

Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers star as Alice’s parents.

That’s TV gold right there.

Finding Alice starts on Sunday January 17 at 9pm on ITV.

Will you be tuning in to Finding Alice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.