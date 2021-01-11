Traces continues on BBC One on Monday (January 11 2021), following Emma Hedges as she attempts to unravel the truth about her mum’s death, but is the actor who plays her dad Drew really John Gordon Sinclair?

Viewers may well be scratching their heads about the character, who seems to know more than he’s letting on about his ex-wife’s death.

Drew IS played by Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Drew in Traces is played by John Gordon Sinclair, pictured here with his wife (Credit: Splash)

Who plays Drew in Traces?

John Gordon Sinclair plays Drew in the BBC One drama Traces.

Drew Cubbin is the slightly shady dad of Emma Hedges.

Emma is desperately trying to find out the truth about her mum’s murder years before.

And Emma’s dad seems to know a lot more than he’s letting on.

Is he the murderer?

Who is John Gordon Sinclair?

The actor has been on our TV screens for four decades!

He portrayed Andy in That Sinking Feeling in his first TV role in 1979, when he was just 17.

Since then, he has starred in numerous TV and film roles, including Gregory in 1980’s Gregory’s Girl and the sequel Gregory’s Two Girls in 1999.

He also voiced PK in Fraggle Rock, starred as Gavin in Snakes and Ladders, and Ted in Mad About Alice.

John has also appeared in Bergerac, Marple, Rab C Nesbitt and Ill Behaviour.

He portrayed a Navy SEAL Commander in the Brad Pitt film World War Z in 2013.

John Gordon Sinclair as Drew in Traces (Credit: BBC One)

What is he most famous for?

John Gordon Sinclair is most famous for his role as Gregory in the 1980 film Gregory’s Girl.

This was followed by a sequel in 1999, entitled Gregory’s Two Girls.

In the first film, we meet Gregory – a normal teen who is infatuated with a football-mad classmate.

He works hard to win her affection.

In the second film, set 20 years after his teenage crush, Gregory is back at his old school, teaching English.

Two of his pupils uncover evil practices at a local factory and beg their teacher to help them expose the wrong-doer, who happens to be Greg’s old schoolfriend!

Is he Scottish?

Gordon John Sinclair is Scottish, like much of the cast of Traces.

He was born in Glasgow, Scotland.

He joined Glasgow’s Youth Theatre when he was 15, and got his first TV role when he was 17.

Who plays Drew in Traces? Gregory’s Girl star John Gordon Sinclair does! (Credit: BBC One)

How old is he?

John was born on February 4 1962.

He is currently 58.

Is he married?

John has been married to GP Shauna McKeon since 2004.

The couple were introduced by his Gregory’s Girl co-star Clare Grogan.

They have two daughters.

Is he a crime writer now?

John writes crime thrillers, as well as starring in them!

His first novel Seventy Times Seven was published in 2012.

It’s a violent thriller set in 1992.

Since then, he has written Blood Whispers in 2015, and Walk in Silence in 2017.

Perhaps the BBC will adapt one of his novels one day?!

Traces airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One. The entire series is available to watch on iPlayer.

