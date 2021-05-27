Is Dr Chris van Tulleken married and what’s his relation to Xand?

27 May 2021, 20:32 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 22:31

Dr Chris van Tulleken investigates the hidden dangers in processed children’s food for a new BBC One documentary – but is he married?

And what is his relationship to Dr Xand van Tulleken?

Dr Chris van Tulleken presents What Are We Feeding Our Kids? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Dr Chris van Tulleken?

Dr Christoffer van Tulleken – Chris, for short – is a trained doctor.

First of all, he made the move into television, hosting a range of hard-hitting documentaries.

TV viewers know him best for his two-part BBC One series The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs.

Dr Chris has also hosted various TV shows with his twin brother Xand.

They both presented Channel 4’s Medicine Men Go Wild, and BBC Two’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor alongside Michael Mosley.

The brothers have also presented What’s the Right Diet for You? A Horizon Special.

The pair presented another Horizon episode in 2015, entitled Is Binge Drinking Really That Bad?

Chris and his identical twin tested the effects of drinking moderate amounts of alcohol daily (Chris) and bingeing weekly (Xand).

In 2016, Chris presented The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs.

The two-part social experiment saw Chris take over part of a GP surgery.

Finally, he attempted to find practical ways to treat patients and stop patients’ prescription pills.

How old is he?

Dr Chris was born on August 18 1978.

He is currently 42 years old.

Consequently, that would make his twin 42, too!

Professor Chris Millett and Dr Chris van Tulleken explain the four categories of food (Credit: BBC One)

Is Dr Chris related to Dr Xand van Tulleken?

Dr Chris and Dr Xand are twins.

Chris is seven minutes younger than his brother Alexander – Xand for short.

Dr Xand grew a beard at the request of TV producers who needed the twins to look different.

The boys went to the exclusive King’s College School in London, then studied medicine at Oxford, and went on to do their hospital training together.

TV viewers know them best for presenting the series Operation Ouch! together.

Their younger brother Jonathan van Tulleken is an accomplished film and TV director.

He directed the critically acclaimed Top Boy, and the BAFTA winning TV series Misfits.

Is Dr Chris van Tulleken married?

Dr Chris is married to British journalist Dinah van Tulleken.

She is Style Editor for the Daily Mail newspaper.

He told the Telegraph: “My number one thing is don’t screw up being married.”

Dr Chris is a dad to a three-year-old daughter, Lyra, who has appeared on Chris’ show playing with maggots and worms.

Dinah gave birth to their second daughter in June 2020.

Dr Chris and Dr Xand presented Surviving The Virus: My Brother and Me in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What Are We Feeding Our Kids? on BBC One

Dr Chris van Tulleken hosts this documentary which is sure to make any parent feel sick to their stomach.

He investigates whether or not ultra-processed food could be causing obesity in children.

He also undergoes a gruelling self-experiment that even shocks the scientists.

Shockingly, childhood obesity rates have risen tenfold in the past 50 years across the world.

In the UK, 21 per cent of children are living with obesity when they leave primary school – the highest it’s ever been.

Talking about ultra-processed foods, a professor of public health explains: “They’re everywhere, they’re cheap and they’re heavily marketed.”

When Chris takes a four-week diet of junk food, he finds it rewires his brain.

What Are We Feeding Our Kids? airs on Thursday May 27 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

