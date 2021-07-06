Is Cunk on Britain coming Back? Is Philomena actress Diane Morgan married?

Diane Morgan has become a big star thanks to Motherland and Cunk on Britain.

The English actress has broken out in recent years to become one of the most recognisable faces on UK TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about Diane Morgan, including whether she has a husband and what became her breakout role.

What is Diane Morgan famous for?

Diane Morgan is an actress, comedian, and writer.

The TV star grew up in Bolton. Her first TV role came when she played Dawn in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

She is most famous for her persona Philomena Cunk. Diane first played the role on Charlie Brooker’s show Weekly Wipe.

After becoming popular on the show, the BBC decided to commission a show based on the character.

Cunk on Britain was born, and it became a huge success with viewers.

Cunk last appeared in the 2020 special Antiviral Wipe. However, there has been no word from the BBC about series 2 of Cunk on Britain.

In 2019, Diane also wrote, directed and starred in the BBC comedy, Mandy.

The same year she also appeared in Motherland, which became a breakout success for the BBC this year after hitting Netflix.

Diane has also been seen in the Netflix series After Life opposite After Life.

She started her comedy career later than some and opened up last year about what took her so long.

She told The Guardian: “I wasn’t getting any acting work and people kept saying I should try standup. I put it off for years, but 30 was approaching and I thought, shit, I’d better do something with my life, so I started gigging.

“I was working in telesales at the time and it seemed incredible I could earn the same money for 20 minutes on stage. Casting directors came to gigs, so I started to get bits and bobs.

Diane added: “But it wasn’t until I auditioned for Charlie Brooker that everything changed overnight”

Diane stars in Motherland (Credit: BBC)

Does Diane Morgan have children? Who is her husband?

Diane Morgan currently has no children.

In fact, she has previously expressed her desire to never have any of her own.

“I’ve never wanted children for a split second. The pain, the expense, the hassle… I can’t see any advantages,” she told The Mirror.

“Then I work on Motherland and feel vindicated.

“People say, ‘Yeah but who’ll look after you in your old age?’ What? Are you only having kids to be your carers?” she added.

Diane Morgan doesn’t have a husband, but she does live with her partner, Ben Caudell. He just so happens to be a BBC comedy producer.

