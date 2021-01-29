Billie Piper is on Friday night’s episode of Graham Norton – but just how old is she, when was she with Chris Evans and is she on good terms with ex-husband Laurence Fox?

Get the answers to these questions and more here…

How old is Billie Piper?

Billie Piper was born on September 22, 1882. As of January 2021, Billie is 38 years old.

Billie has been a British celebrity since her teen years (Credit: SplashNews)

What was Billie Piper’s biggest hit?

Billie had several pop hits as a teenager in the 1990s. Her biggest hit was her first single Because We Want To from her Honey to the B single.

Released in 1998, she also enjoyed numbers ones with Girlfriend from the same album and then Day and Night in 2000.

When was Billie Piper married to Chris Evans?

Billie married radio DJ and telly presenter Chris Evans in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2001.

They’d been dating just six months, and their marriage garnered much tabloid attention.

Mainly because Billie was just 18, while Chris was 35. They separated in 2004, and were divorced by 2007.

Do you remember when Billie was with Chris?! (Credit: SplashNews)

They didn’t have any children together.

While speaking with her former Doctor Who costar David Tennant she opened up about her whirlwind marriage.

Speaking on David Tennant Does A Podcast With, Billie said: “I went and got completely hammered for three years with Chris Evans.

“So much fun – just living very hard.

“But with a lot of love and a big dose of curiosity and just, yeah – amazing time.”

What happened between Billie and Laurence Fox?

Billie Piper married actor Laurence Fox in 2007, and they went on to have two sons together – Winston, 12, and Eugene, eight.

In early 2016, Laurence confirmed they had split, and said no third party was involved. They officially divorced in May 2016.

Laurence with Billie prior to launching his political party (Credit: SplashNews)

How many children does Billie Piper have?

Billie Piper has three children. Her two sons with her ex-husband Laurence Fox and also a daughter, Tallulah, with her current partner Johnny Lloyd from the band Tribes.

What is Billie Piper doing now?

Billie has successfully transitioned from pop star to in-demand actress in recent years.

She last starred in the hit Sky television series in I Hate Suzie.

You may have also seen her in the likes of Doctor Who, Collateral, Penny Dreadful, Secret Diary of a Call Girl – just to name a few.

Billie is an in-demand actress these days (Credit: SplashNews)

How to watch The Graham Norton Show

Billie Piper is on The Graham Norton Show this Friday 29 January at 10.45pm.

Once aired, the episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.