Actress Julia Haworth appears as Becky in episode two of The Bay on ITV this Wednesday (January 27 2021), and viewers may well recognises her as Claire Peacock from Corrie!

What else has she been in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: spoilers from episode two ahead***

She plays Becky Thrower in The Bay, but is Julia Haworth from Corrie? (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina and Asha go on a date

Is Julia Haworth from Corrie?

Julia Haworth played beloved Claire Casey, soon to become Claire Peacock, from 2003 to 2011.

Claire arrived as the new nanny of Ashley Peacock’s son Joshua.

She fell in love with Ashley, and they subsequently married.

Her storylines included her developing post natal depression after giving birth to their son Freddie.

She was eventually sectioned for mental health issues.

Julia took a temporary break from the show in mid-2008 to give birth to her first child, though her character never left officially onscreen.

ITV announced they had axed the Peacock family on 23 April 2010.

In December 2010, Ashley was killed in the dramatic tram crash storyline to mark the soap’s 50th anniversary.

A grieving Claire made her last appearance on 14 January 2011.

Who does Julia Haworth play in The Bay?

The Bay continues on ITV1 with more clues being dropped like breadcrumbs for policewoman Lisa Armstrong – and the viewers.

One trail leads them to a foster family, where 12-year-old Cassie is linked to the assassination of Stephen Marshbrook.

Julia portrays Becky Thrower, the foster mum of Cassie who is questioned by the police.

Former Corrie star Julia Haworth stars as Glinda the Good Witch of the South at the Christmas pantomime in Manchester (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Who did Thomas Law, who plays D.C Eddie Martin in The Bay, portray in EastEnders?

What happens in episode two of The Bay?

Determined to ignore Andy’s unexpected arrival the night before, Lisa throws herself into the case and discovers a significant lead from her only eyewitness.

The new information she attains opens up the investigation and the team uncover vital evidence, forcing them to deal with a difficult suspect.

Is Lisa getting any closer to the truth?

What else has Julia stared in?

Julia describes herself as a jobbing actress, and she’s been on our screens since 1993.

Her first TV role was as Miranda Pudsey in Three Seven Eleven.

She went on to star in Heartbeat, Medics, The Grand, Where the Heart Is, Monarch of the Glen and Peak Practice.

In Merseybeat, she played Jenny Oulton between 2001 and 2003.

Julia is probably most famous for playing Claire Peacock in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2011.

Since leaving the ITV soap, she has appeared in smaller roles in The Royals, Doctors and Once a Year on Blackpool Sands.

Her role as Becky Thrower in The Bay is her most recent to date.

Coronation Street stars including Julia Haworth attend their Christmas party at the 235 Casino in Manchester (Credit: Splash)

How old is she?

Julia was born on July 27 1979 in Burnley, Lancashire.

She is currently 41 years old.

Is she married with children?

Julia has been married to Jon Wormald since 2006.

The pair have two children together.

Julia gave birth to their first daughter Sophia Elizabeth Wormald on July 25 2008.

She had their second daughter Amelie Grace Wormald on February 11 2013.