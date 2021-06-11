Is Aljaz Skorjanec leaving Strictly with Janette Manrara? Pro breaks his silence on her exit

Janette Manrara has stepped down from Strictly to host It Takes Two – but what does this mean for husband Aljaz Skorjanec?

The professional dancer, 37, is swapping the ballroom floor for presenting alongside Rylan Clark-Neal on the BBC spin-off.

Following the news, Aljaz, 31, took to Instagram to praise his wife.

Is Aljaz Skorjanec leaving Strictly with Janette Manrara? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aljaz Skorjanec breaks his silence on Janette Manrara’s Strictly gig

Janette fills the place of Zoe Ball, who left the series this year after a decade hosting.

Taking to social media last night (June 10), Aljaz shared a shot of the pint-size star to his profile.

He penned: “My @jmanrara is the new host of #strictlyittakestwo with @rylan. Beyond Happy for you!!!

Can’t wait to sit on that sofa!

“Can’t wait to sit on that sofa… @bbcstrictly Ps. ‘All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them’ – Walt Disney.”

Meanwhile, fans rushed to comment their support.

One said: “Amazing news but will miss you dancing.”

A second shared: “Great news Janette. Congratulations can’t wait to see you on that sofa!”

In addition, a third wrote: “Congratulations @jmanrara! I’ll miss her amazing dancing though.”

However, others were quick to point out that the couple were looking to start a family.

How did Strictly fans react?

On Twitter, one said: “Delighted for her. This may not be the reason for the move but I know her and Aljaz are keen to start a family, so if that is the motivation, this is the perfect way to do that and stay in the Strictly family. She’ll be a great match for Rylan.”

Another added: “I think she is the absolutely perfect person to take over from Zoe! I also was thinking about the fact that her and Aljâz mentioned they want to start a family.

“It’s the perfect way to still be involved in Strictly but if she wants to have kids she can.”

Aljaz praised Janette following the announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Janette recently opened up on their baby plans on Loose Women.

She said: “I think what Aljaz and I kind of discovered in the first lockdown and being separated is how much we really are a team, and that when we do decide to have children we are more than ready.

“Because we really, really do love and support each other, and I think for any newcoming parent or people that are considering becoming parents, the most important thing is that mum and dad have this kind of unity and really feel like they are going to go at this together.”

Is Aljaz Skorjanec quitting Strictly?

Thankfully, Aljaz will appear in the upcoming series of Strictly!

The BBC confirmed the news back in March.

