Is Alexander Armstrong related to royalty and who is his wife?

Alexander Armstrong travels across the country to meet some of the Queen’s cousins in a new ITV documentary – but is he related to royalty and who is his wife?

The Pointless host chats to the likes of Princess Olga Romanoff, who shares what it means to be part of Elizabeth II’s extended family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV show, and its host Alexander.

Alexander Armstrong with The Queen's third cousin, Princess Olga Romanoff

Who is Alexander Armstrong and what is he famous for?

Alexander started in comedy, and is also known for his acting and presenting roles.

Comedy fans will probably know him best as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller, alongside Ben Miller.

As an actor, he appeared as the leading role in the TV series Life Begins.

Between 2000 and 2001, he starred as a misanthropic, animal-hating vet in the BBC One sitcom Beast.

He’s also starred in Hotel Babylon, Mutual Friends, Doctor Who and Reggie Perrin.

As a singer, Alexander is a bass-baritone and has released three studio albums.

He is the current host of the BBC game show Pointless, alongside his old friend Richard Osman who he’s known since he was 18.

Alexander is also a regular presenter on BBC One’s satirical Have I Got News For You.

He also voices the animated Danger Mouse, narrates Hey Duggee! and lends his voice to Mr Wolf and Captain Dog in Peppa Pig.

Is he related to royalty?

Alexander, or Zander to his friends, is not related to royalty.

However, his rich family background was documented in an episode of BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2010.

Alexander discovered that he was a descendant of William the Conqueror.

He is also distantly related to William Armstrong, founder of Cragside and whose family still own Bamburgh Castle.

Alexander recently hosted Have I Got News For You

How old is Alexander Armstrong and where was he born?

Alexander Henry Fenwick Armstrong was born on March 2 1970 in Rothbury, Northumberland.

He is currently 51 years old.

Alexander is the youngest of three children and grew up in the family home near Rothbury in Northumberland.

His father worked as a GP and his mother as a magistrate.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1992, he moved to London with friends to pursue a career in acting and comedy.

Who is Alexander Armstrong’s wife?

The wife of Alexander Armstrong is Hannah Bronwen Snow.

The pair have been married since August 2003.

In July 2014, they moved to a 26-acre farm near Bledington in Oxfordshire with their four children.

The couple has four young sons – Rex (born 2007), Patrick (born 2009), Edward (born 2010), and Henry (born 2014).

Before having kids, Hannah worked as an events organiser.

She is also the sister of journalist and food blogger Esther Walker, who is married to restaurant critic Giles Coren.

Alexander Armstrong has hosted Pointless since 2009

What is his net worth?

The television host has built a fortune of around £3.6million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to his presenting roles, he also voices numerous animations and appeared in the infamous Pimms adverts.

He’s also written books, sung albums and hosted countless TV shows.

The Queen and Her Cousins with Alexander Armstrong on ITV1

The one-off documentary airs on Monday May 10 2021 on ITV1 at 9pm and marks the Queen’s 95th birthday.

Alexander Armstrong meets the royal cousins who share details about their most famous relative and reveal what it’s like to be part of this extraordinary family.

They share private letters, personal photos and rare memorabilia as they recall treasured memories for the first time.

Alexander learns more about royal life in modern Britain, as he takes viewers on a road trip through the country and the dynasties.

He even uncovers a new cousin in the royal family tree.

The Pointless host starts off in Kent where he meets one of The Queen’s third cousins, Princess Olga Romanoff.

She lives at Provender House and runs part of the imposing family home as a holiday let with her daughter.

The Queen and Her Cousins with Alexander Armstrong airs on Monday May 10 2021 on ITV1 at 9pm.

