Intruder continues on Channel 5 this week starring Tom Meeten as Sam, but what’s be been in before?

Is Tom married? And what’s his connection to Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who plays Sam in Intruder.

The cast of Intruder, including Tom Meeten as Sam (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Tom Meeten?

Tom is an actor, writer, producer and comedian.

In 2018, he was nominated for a BAFTA (Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer) for his producer role on The Ghoul.

The Ghoul was a critically acclaimed British independent film in which Tom played the lead.

He has appeared in many TV comedies and is known for his comedic relationship with Noel Fielding and his brother Michael Fielding.

Tom has also starred in many films and theatre, as well as writing his own comedy.

He has worked with double act partner Steve Oram and created three shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

Writing projects have included sketches for That Mitchell and Webb Look, and 2006’s Blunder on Channel 4 where Tom played The Baron.

What has he been in before?

First of all, Tom is primarily known for his work as a comedian.

He starred alongside Noel Fielding in The Mighty Boosh as Lance Dior.

He was a cast regular in the award-winning Star Stories from 2006 to 2008.

Tom has appeared in Motherland, The IT Crowd, Detectorists, Miranda and Skins.

He has also appeared in feature films such as Paddington.

Tom was in Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy, where he played cast regular Andy Warhol and other characters including Figo the Fruit Fly, Daran Cache and Big Chief Woolabum Boomalackaway.

He toured with Noel as part of his show An Evening with Noel Fielding in 2014, playing characters such as Gordon the Triangle and Antonio Banderas.

Finally, he stars as Sam in C5’s Intruder.

Tom Meeten and Elaine Cassidy in Intruder (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Tom Meeten married? Does he have a wife?

Tom jokes that he is “a mystery wrapped in an enema”.

Which is probably why he has not spoken publicly about his love life.

However, he does occasionally share photos of his young children on his official Instagram page.

He has one son called Tom and a daughter called Maud.

How old is Tom Meeten?

Tom was born on April 30 1974 in Northampton.

He is currently 46 years old.

He graduated in 1996 from Sheffield Hallam University after studying Fine Arts.

What will Tom star in next?

Tom stars as Sonny in the upcoming film Venice at Dawn.

The film, set in London, also stars The Serpent‘s Fabien Frankel.

The film is a modern take on the classic British stage farce, a comedy of misunderstandings centred around a relationship break up and a painting called Venice at Dawn.

Who does Tom Meeten play in Intruder on C5?

Tom Meeten plays Sam, a successful but very opinionated radio host who commutes from his coastal home to London.

In a fit of rage, he stabs a burglar to death in his home, even though he was clearly trying to get away.

Sam convinces wife Rebecca and friend Angela to help cover the crime scene – and make it look as if he acted out in self-defence.

Tom Meeten attends the special preview of Prevenge at the Picturehouse Central in 2017 (Credit: Splash)

What is Intruder on C5 about?

Intruder is a four-part thriller about a botched burglary.

After a dinner party, wealthy couple Sam and Rebecca’s fancy home is burgled.

One of the intruders gets away, but Sam corners the other and ends up stabbing him to death.

Fearing arrest, the couple attempt to recreate the stab scene along with their friend Angela.

They call the police but present Sam’s actions as self-defence.

The police go along with their claims, until family liaison officer Bailey becomes suspicious.

After speaking with the victim’s dad, she ends up convinced he was murdered in cold blood.

Will the power couple get away with it? Or will justice prevail?

Intruder continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday (April 6), Wednesday (April 7) and Thursday (April 8) 2021.

