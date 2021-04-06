Intruder on C5: Elaine Cassidy plays Rebecca, but who is her famous soap husband?

Elaine Cassidy portrays Rebecca in Channel 5 thriller Intruder, but who is her famous soap husband?

What else has she been in before? And how old is she?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Elaine Cassidy as Rebecca in Intruder (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Elaine Cassidy and what has she starred in?

Elaine is an Irish actress and producer.

Her film credits include the 2001 film Disco Pigs opposite Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy.

She also starred alongside Nicole Kidman in The Others in 2001, and as the titular role in 1999’s Felicia’s Journey.

TV viewers will recognise her as the lead character Abby Mills in the US television series Harper’s Island for CBS.

She portrayed Amy Harris in The Ghost Squad, Katherine Glendenning in The Paradise, and DC Dinah Kowalska in No Offence.

She famously starred as Maud Lily in the 2005 adaptation of Fingersmith, in which she embarked on an affair with Sally Hawkins’ character Sue.

More recently, she played Louisa De Clermont in A Discovery of Witches.

Who does she play in Intruder?

Elaine Cassidy plays wealthy journalist Rebecca, who works for a local newspaper.

She’s married to a controversial but famous DJ, Sam, played by Tom Meeten.

They appear to have a picture-perfect life until their house is broken into by burglars.

Sam kills one of the thieves, even though he was trying to get away.

Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten star as Rebecca and Sam in Intruder (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is Intruder star Elaine Cassidy?

Elaine Cassidy was born on December 31 1979 in Kilcoole, County Wicklow, Ireland.

She is currently 41 years old.

Who is Elaine married to?

Elaine has been married to actor Stephen Lord since December 31 2007.

They met on the set of The Truth in 2005.

The pair now live in Greenwich, London, with their daughter Kila, born September 16 2009, and son Lynott, born January 23 2013.

Of course, soap fans will recognise Stephen for his role as Jase Brown in EastEnders.

He’s also starred in Marcella, Casualty, Shameless and Penny Dreadful.

Elaine Cassidy and husband Stephen Lord attend the ‘La Soiree’ press night at the Southbank Centre in London (Credit: Splash)

What is Intruder on C5 about?

Intruder is a four-part thriller about a botched burglary.

After a dinner party, wealthy couple Sam and Rebecca’s fancy home is burgled.

One of the intruders gets away, but Sam corners the other and ends up stabbing him to death.

Fearing arrest, the couple attempt to recreate the stab scene along with their friend Angela.

They call the police but present Sam’s actions as self-defence.

The police go along with their claims, until family liaison officer Bailey becomes suspicious.

After speaking with the victim’s dad, she ends up convinced he was murdered in cold blood.

Will the power couple get away with it? Or will justice prevail?

Intruder continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday (April 6), Wednesday (April 7) and Thursday (April 8) 2021.

