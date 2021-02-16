Inside The Zoo: Is Gail Porter the narrator and when’s the new series?

Inside The Zoo, narrated by Gail Porter, is back with a welcome repeat.

But which zoo is featured? And when is it next on? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

Where is Inside The Zoo set?

Inside The Zoo is produced by BBC Scotland and it is set across two locations.

The first being Edinburgh Zoo and the second being Highland Wildlife Park.

These are both owned by the The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and are registered charities.

A tiger featured on Inside The Zoo (Credit: BBC)

Edinburgh Zoo is located in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh and is about a fifteen minute drive from Edinburgh Castle.

Whereas Highland Wildlife Park is a safari park situated in Kingussie, Highland, Scotland.

In fact, it is an over two hour drive away from Edinburgh.

Can I visit?

Under normal circumstances both locations would be open to the public throughout the year.

Sadly due to coronavirus they are currently closed to the general public.

What is Inside The Zoo about?

Inside The Zoo explores the goings on of both the zoo locations.

And how their 200 staff help care for the thousands of animals.

Harry Bell, who helps produce the series, said: “What the army of keepers, vets and experts do behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park is just as fascinating, funny and exotic as the animals in their charge. A poorly penguin is treated on the series (Credit: BBC)

“Their ‘carry on zoo-keeping’ spirit shines through. This passion coupled with their world-renowned conservation of rare and endangered species will appeal to audiences everywhere. “We are thrilled to be given exclusive access to such an important centre of zoological excellence.”

Who narrates Inside The Zoo?

Inside The Zoo is narrated by Gail Porter.

Gail, 49, is an Edinburgh native.

She gained fame as a children’s presenter before transitioning to a successful mainstream telly presenter and model in the 1990s.

Gail told The Evening Edinburgh News that she found narrating the show very therapeutic.

Gail narrates the series (Credit: BBC)

And that she recommends it as a must-watch as a stress reliever during lockdown.

The star said: “Animals are such a positive thing for anyone’s mental health and it was great voicing a series like this during the lockdown, because it was just so lovely to make this connection with nature and to see animals getting on with life and living.

“It certainly lifted my spirits.

“That is the thing about animals, they just cheer you up, they make you smile and they engage you with life beyond your own problems.”

When is it next on TV?

Inside The Zoo is is on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 7pm.

Episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

