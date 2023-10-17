Inside Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin’s relationship with girlfriend as she supports him on show

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin is currently impressing fans this season on the BBC show, but no one is more proud than his number one fan…

Nikita dances with actor Layton Williams on the show, with the pair dancing at the top of the Strictly leader board each week.

His reported girlfriend, Lauren Jaine, attended Movie Week at Strictly, and in a recent photo, she couldn’t help but beam with pride.

Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend Lauren came to support him at the Strictly studio (Credit: YouTube)

Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend

The dancer has reportedly been seeing model Lauren for a some time now.

They have kept their romance low-key, but lately, images of the two have appeared on their social media.

Lauren’s Instagram bio shows that she is a model and is represented by boutique modelling agency First London.

Her bio reads: “Don’t worry, it’s good for the plot.”

When this article was published, she had just over 3,200 followers on Instagram and over 7,000 on TikTok.

On TikTok, she has shared several short videos with Nikita, with many of them clocking hundreds of thousands of views.

Things appear to be going well, as Nikita’s sister, Anastasia Kuzmina, even met his new girlfriend when she was in town. The Daily Mail reported that Anastasia, also a dancer, posted a selfie with Lauren.

Little else is known about their romance regarding when they officially got together and their plans for the future, but every fan so far seems to be supportive of the new relationship.

View this post on Instagram

Lauren at Strictly

Lauren attended movie week in a gorgeous red dress with her hair sleek and back and up. She shared a photo on Instagram standing next to Nikita, his parents and Layton.

Lauren captioned the happy photo: “Very proud,” and a pink love heart.

For Movie week, the duo performed a Grease-inspired routine. Layton took to the dance floor as a pink lady and performed a Viennese waltz to There are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease.

Layton commented on the photo: “Can I borrow that dress for next week plz.”

Nikita shared a gif of an over-excited dog while many fans of the dancer commented about how great they looked together.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.