Inside No 9: Who joins the cast opposite regulars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith?

Inside No 9 returns to BBC Two with a sixth series starring Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton – but who else appears in the cast of the darkly comic anthology series?

The new series kicks off with an episode called Wuthering Heist (Monday May 10 2021).

But who’s in the cast and where have you seen them before?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith star in series six of Inside No 9 with a new cast of guest characters (Credit: BBC Two)

Inside No 9 cast: Steve Pemberton plays The Doctor

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are the only permanent cast in Inside No 9.

They created the series and wrote all six episodes of the sixth series, while also taking on various roles.

In episode one, Wuthering Heist, Steve portrays The Doctor.

The Doctor is a member of the crew plotting an elaborate diamond heist.

Viewers will know Steve from his previous collaborations with Reece Shearsmith on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville.

He also played Mick Garvey on the ITV sitcom Benidorm and Edward Buchan in Whitechapel.

Steve has also appeared in Good Omens, Worzel Gummidge, Death in Paradise and Killing Eve.

Reece Shearsmith is Scaramouche

Reece Shearsmith portrays Scaramouche in the first episode of series six.

He is the member of the heist crew who specialises in explosives.

As well as his past collaborations with Steve Pemberton, Reece has starred in Spaced, Horrible Histories, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Good Omens.

He proved his dramatic credentials with his chilling portrayal of murderer Malcolm Webster in ITV’s The Widower.

More recently, he competed in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer in 2021 – and he won!

Gemma Whelan as Columbina and Kevin Bishop as Arlo (Credit: BBC Two)

Inside No 9 cast: Kevin Bishop as Arlo

Kevin Bishop portrays Arlo, another dim-witted member of the ill-fated heist.

As a child star, Kevin appeared in Grange Hill and Muppet Treasure Island.

He went on to star as Nick Wilson in Casualty, before making a name for himself in Star Stories.

Here he showed off his mimicry by impersonating Tony Blair, Elton John, Peter Andre and Simon Cowell among others.

Channel 4 subsequently gave him his own sketch show The Kevin Bishop Show in 2008.

Kevin has also appeared in Benidorm, Murder in Successville, Bad Mother, Porridge and Horrible Histories.

Gemma Whelan portrays Columbina in Inside No 9

Gemma Whelan stars as Columbina, a senior member of the crime gang, serving as Pantalone’s right-hand woman.

Actress Gemma is perhaps most famous for her dramatic roles.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise her as Yara Greyjoy, the Lady of the Iron Islands and Lady Reaper of Pyke.

She has also starred as Geraldine in Killing Eve, Marian Lister in Gentleman Jack and Ann Eaton in White House Farm.

In 2020, she appeared in the Jane Austen adaptation Emma.

ITV recently announced Gemma will be leading the cast of upcoming crime thriller The Tower.

She’ll play the character of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

Paterson Joseph as Pantalone in Inside No 9 (Credit: BBC Two)

Paterson Joseph as Pantalone in Inside No 9

Pantalone has an audacious plan to steal a consignment of diamonds worth a tasty 12 million.

But he’s hired a complete bunch of double-crossing clowns to do it.

Actor Paterson Joseph hides behind a Satanic-style mask as no-nonsence tough guy Pantalone.

TV viewers will recognise him for his iconic role of Alan Johnson in the acclaimed sitcom Peep Show.

He’s also starred in Law & Order: UK, The Leftovers, Noughts + Crosses, Babylon, Survivors and Safe House.

Paterson played Mark Grace in Casualty from 1997 to 1998.

He’s set to appear in the upcoming BBC One drama Vigil, alongside Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones.

Hortensia is played by Rosa Robson

Rosa Robson plays Hortensia, another member of the heist crew.

It’s one of Rosa’s biggest roles to date.

Previously, she’s starred in The Offenders, Buffering, She is Love and Black Mountain Poets.

Steve Pemberton as The Doctor and Rosa Robson as Hortensia in Inside No 9 (Credit: BBC Two)

Dino Kelly portrays Mario

Dino plays Mario, the son of The Doctor.

The actor is probably best known for his role as Goliath in popular drama Peaky Blinders.

He has also appeared in Silent Witness, The Mallorca Files, The Good Liar and Don’t Forget the Driver.

Inside No 9 episode two guest stars

Episode two of Inside No 9 (Monday May 17 2021) tells the story of obsessive fan Simon Smethurst, who isn’t happy when his favourite show ends.

So he decides to visit his hero to put things right.

The Martian star Nick Mohammed cameos as Gavin, while Rome’s Lindsay Duncan portrays Loretta Lamb.

Inside No 9 begins on Monday May 10 2021 at 9.30pm on BBC Two.

