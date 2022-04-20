Inside No 9 on BBC Two: How many episodes is series 7 and how can I watch old series?

Inside No 9 is back for series 7 and more macabre, blackly comic tales from Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

Surely this has to be one of the best comedy series ever on TV?

Each episode of the anthology series is a 30 minute nugget of comedy drama, based around the number 9 – whether it’s a house, flat or, in the first episode, a paddle boat!

Here’s everything you need to know about Inside No 9 series 7 on BBC Two.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton star in Inside No 9 series 7 (Credit: BBC Two)

What is Inside No 9 series 7 about?

Inside No 9 is a blacker than black comedy created and starring Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.

Each episode is a short film in its own right, so you don’t have to have watched any others to enjoy it.

But you’d be mad not to binge the lot if you haven’t already.

The anthology drama comprises of unique stories made more thrilling with its revolving door of cameos…

Previous guest stars have including Maxine Peake, Derek Jacobi, Emilia Fox, Alison Steadman, Sheridan Smith, and the late, great Helen McCrory.

The series can be scary, funny, but never predictable – even after 6 series.

The BBC tell us: “From the Welsh valleys to an abandoned house, from kidnappers to detectives, and from a day trip out in a pedalo to a public information film, it’s never quite what you expect.

“Six more films to delight and confound the audience.”

Upcoming stories include

How many episodes is Inside No 9 series 7?

Inside No 9 series 7 is six episodes long – simply not enough as far as we’re concerned!

Each episode is half an hour long, which makes series 7 three hours in total.

You’ll struggle to find a better crafted series on the BBC.

Mark Gatiss and Diane Morgan guest star in Inside No 9 series 7 episode 1 (Credit: BBC Two)

Who stars in the cast of Inside No 9 series 7?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith ARE Inside No 9.

They created it, write it and star in every episode as different characters.

So, of course, the duo are returning in Inside No 9 series 7.

The pair most famously worked together on the equally excellent League of Gentlemen and Psychoville.

While both are famous for their dark and left-field comedy collaborations, Steve Pemberton is also known for his more mainstream roles in Benidorm, Happy Valley and Killing Eve.

Meanwhile, Reece Shearsmith has proved he can play it straight as DS Sean Stone in Chasing Shadows, Rassmussen in Doctor Who, and Davy in The Hollow Crown.

He put in a chilling performance as real life murderer Malcolm Webster in the true crime drama The Widower.

Inside No 9 series 7 welcomes some amazing guest stars, too.

Episode one alone sees Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith reunited with their League of Gentlemen co-star Mark Gatiss.

Motherland’s Diane Morgan also stars in the first episode, entitled Merrily, Merrily.

Upcoming guest stars include Annette Badland, Sophie Okonedo, Robin Weaver, and Siobhan Redmond.

Jessica Hynes, Noah Valentine, Ron Cook and Georgie Glenn also star.

Highlights must surely include episode 4 entitled Kid/Nap which stars Daniel Mays and Jason Isaacs as two desperate villains, with Daisy Haggard joining them as their intended victim.

When is Inside No 9 series 7 on?

Inside No 9 series 7 starts on Wednesday April 20 2022 at 10pm on BBC Two.

The series kicks off with the half hour episode Merrily, Merrily.

Each episode will continue every Wednesday for six weeks – it’s not going to be available to binge on BBC iPlayer.

The final instalment is set to air on Wednesday May 25 2022 at 10pm.

Steve Pemberton as Darren, and Reece Shearsmith as Lawrence in the Inside No 9 episode entitled Merrily, Merrily (Credit: BBC Two)

What is episode one called Merrily, Merrily about?

In episode 1 of series 7 called Merrily, Merrily, Lawrence has arranged a special, long overdue reunion with his old university chums Callum and Darren at a remote lake.

But it’s not quite what they were expecting…

For starters, Darren has brought along his new girlfriend Donna, played by Diane Morgan.

She’s been misled into expecting a booze-fuelled party boat, not a plastic pedalo.

And a lot of water has passed under the bridge since their college days and, as they strike out across the empty lake, the conversation takes them into choppier waters.

How can I watch old series of Inside No 9?

There’s great news for fans of Inside No 9 as all of the past series are still available to watch for free.

Series 1 to 6 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

In fact, the first ever episode remains one of our favourite of all time.

The episode called Sardines manages to squeeze in (pun intended) cameos from Katherine Parkinson, Tim Key, Luke Pasqualino, Ophelia Lovibond, Anne Reid, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Anna ‘Duck Face’ Chancellor and Marc Wootton.

Inside No 9 starts on Wednesday April 20 2022 at 10pm on BBC Two.

