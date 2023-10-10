Inside the stunning home Martin Lewis shares with TV star wife as his mind-blowing net worth ‘revealed’

Fans of financial whiz Martin Lewis will be delighted to see him back on the box for ITV this evening (Tuesday October 10). But as they’re watching him from their homes, some viewers may also be wondering about the telly star’s home, too.

Martin, 51, is believed to live in London with his BBC presenter wife Lara Lewington and their daughter Sapphire Susan.

A couple of years ago, Martin emphasised just how private he and his family prefer their personal lives to be.

However, he also admitted at the time that circumstances had changed – and it meant fans got a glimpse of where they lived.

Martin Lewis on privacy and his home

GMB and This Morning regular Martin noted how he became used to filming from home during the earlier days of the pandemic.

He revealed at the time: “For years we’ve deliberately never done at home shoots, filmed at home, or put our daughter’s pic online. We keep our private space private. COVID’s forced change.”

Martin also shared how his pieces to camera from his office meant he could wear his gym gear below the waist while dressed formally in a shirt!

But it was during this time when so much TV production was done out of studios that those interested in Martin’s life and work got a peek at where he and his family spend their time together.

What is on Martin’s bookshelves?

Eagle-eyed fans’ eyes may have been drawn to what was behind Martin’s head when these broadcasts aired.

But it was also clear, on the occasion Martin shared a snap of his home office on Twitter, that the room he filmed from was bigger than it may have appeared.

The spacious study clearly had lots of floor space for filming kit such as cameras and lighting.

It also contained black fitted cabinets along the back wall. Furthermore, open shelving behind the desk displayed a selection of awards, books, and framed pictures. Titles and spines of travel guides have been seen frequently in Martin’s pieces to camera. So have pieces of artwork which may have been painted by Sapphire.

‘Lara on the box!’

There was also a neon MLMS sign from his The Martin Lewis Money Show set in the home office.

Martin’s desk was also replete with a hashtag of his name at the front as well as lighting and cameras to get the perfect shot. At different there has been a variety of desk ornaments and trinkets alongside his computer, including a Newton’s cradle. And black stools have also been placed in front of his desk.

Additionally, a red leather armchair appeared to be plonked in the corner of the room at some points.

And there was also a large TV screen positioned on another wall. The wall was decorated with what appears to be grey filing cabinet wallpaper. But Martin has previously teased about how much he has enjoyed seeing his wife on the box!

He captioned a very rare post showing the inside of his home from May 2021: “Nice new addition to my #homeoffice. How long can you keep a picture on pause before it damages the telly?”

A glimpse of a spot where Lara has broadcast from (Credit: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Click host Lara has also previously broadcast from her home.

Her set up, shared on Twitter, included a smaller camera and lighting. A plush armchair with a lamp next to it on a silver cloth table was also included. It hasn’t been confirmed whereabouts in the family home this spot may have been.

What is Martin Lewis’ net worth?

Going by reports, Money Saving Expert founder Martin may have saved a few quid himself over the years.

In May 2021 it was reported his personal wealth was estimated at £125 million, according to online sources.

Around the same time, ED! noted Martin, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2020, had an estimated net worth of £128million.

Meanwhile, earlier this year in March, it was reported that while Martin’s GMB earnings are unknown, he could reportedly be worth £123 million.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live: Britain Get Talking Special airs on ITV tonight, Tuesday October 10, at 8pm.

