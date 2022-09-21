Inside Man on BBC1: When does it start, how many episodes are there and where was it filmed?

Inside Man begins on BBC1 this autumn and we guarantee it’s going to have you hooked – but when does it start, how many episodes is it, and where’s it filmed?

The gripping storyline follows four people who seem to be living very separate lives…

But viewers will soon see that their lives are very much entangled!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC One show…

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man (Credit: BBC)

What is Inside Man on BBC One about?

Inside Man weaves together three storylines that have nothing in common at first glance – a vicar in a quaint English town, a prisoner on death row in the US, and a maths teacher.

All three of these seemingly separate lives intertwine in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder…

And then there’s a journalist who can sniff a story.

Speaking about his character Vicar Harry Watling, David Tennant says: “[It’s] very hard to sum up, because there are two separate worlds going side by side.

“Part of the joy of watching the show is wondering if these worlds are ever going to collide.

“But from my character’s point of view, it’s a story about a man who, in pursuit of doing the right thing, makes a series of catastrophically bad decisions.”

Speaking of the script, David Tennant said: “I just read the script and wanted to be part of it.

“It’s very particular to Steven Moffat’s brain.

“When you read that first episode it’s hugely intriguing.”

The show is written by Sherlock creator Steven Moffat, who also served as showrunner on Doctor Who.

Sounds like a very dark version of Love Actually… We can’t wait!

Stanley Tucci stars in the cast of Inside Man (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is Inside Man?

Inside Man will feature four episodes.

Each episode will be an hour long.

After airing, episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s in the cast?

Stanley Tucci plays Jefferson Grieff, the prisoner on death row.

The insanely likeable Hollywood star is best-known for his roles in The Lovely Bones, Spotlight and The Devil Wears Prada.

Des star David Tennant plays Harry Watling, the small town vicar.

It’s a Sin star Lydia West plays journalist Beth Davenport.

Dolly Wells joins the cast as maths tutor Janice Fife.

You’ll probably recognise her as Margaret from The Outlaws.

The show also stars Lyndsey Marshal from Dracula, Hightown actress Atkins Estimond, and Lucky Man star Mark Quarterly.

Tilly Vosburgh, Louis Oliver from Midnight Mass, Kate Dickie from The Witch and Dylan Baker also feature in the show.

Casts don’t get much better than that!

Lydia West joins the cast as journalist Bath Davenport (Credit: BBC)

Inside Man episodes on BBC1: Where was it filmed?

Inside Man was filmed across the Farnborough Film Studios site.

The new film studio was built in Farnborough, Hampshire, earlier this year.

The show is one of the first productions to film in the new studio.

Filming also took place in Wokingham, Berkshire, for other scenes.

Dolly Wells as maths teacher Janice Fife in Inside Man episodes (Credit: BBC)

When is the start date?

Inside Man begins on Monday September 26 2022 at 9pm.

The second episode will follow the next night on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9pm.

All episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Outside of the UK and Ireland, the show will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Inside Man begins on Monday September 26 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

