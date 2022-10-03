Inside Man episode 3 on BBC One: 5 questions we have after watching penultimate instalment

Inside Man continued with episode 3 tonight, and we were left with a LOT of burning questions ahead of the finale!

In this episode, Beth Davenport met with one of Jefferson’s helpers in the outside world…

Meanwhile, things got even worse for Janice in the cellar.

Here are all the burning questions from Inside Man episode 3.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 3 of Inside Man ahead***

Do you think Henry is hiding more than he is letting on? (Credit: BBC)

Did the child porn belong to Henry the whole time?

At this stage, it seems like the child porn could have been Vicar Henry Watling’s (David Tennant) this whole time.

We still don’t understand why Henry was SO determined to protect the young Edgar.

When he told Mary that he “downloaded more” and printed out images too, he said it was to convince the police.

But there still isn’t a clear answer to why Henry is willing to go to jail for Edgar.

He said he wanted to protect his son, Ben, but surely that doesn’t require him to download MORE child porn?

Henry said he had to do the right thing because “he is a vicar”, but we are wondering if there’s more to his actions…

Do you think Janice will make it out alive? (Credit: BBC)

Inside Man episode 3: Why is Janice double-crossing Henry and Mary?

After the events of episode 3, you might think Janice is very smart… or very dumb.

Janice (Dolly Wells) worked to double cross Henry and Mary in the episode, hoping to turn them against each other.

While it seemed to work on Henry, Mary knew the game that Janice was playing.

Janice pretended to have secret deals and agreements with each of them, acting like she was confused.

But what does Janice really want to achieve out of this…?

If Henry and Mary turn on each other, how will that really help her?

As Henry kicked Mary out of the house, he said he wasn’t going to let Mary kill Janice.

But do we really believe that he won’t kill Janice himself?

Stanley Tucci’s character is one of the most compelling in Inside Man (Credit: BBC)

Will Jefferson escape his execution?

At the start of Inside Man episode 3, we learned that Jefferson’s execution date had been decided.

In three weeks, he will be executed for the murder of his wife.

Or will he?

Is there any chance that Jefferson could get out of this?

We finally got answers on how Jefferson killed his wife from Morag.

He strangled his wife to death and chopped her head off, so he’s certainly no innocent man.

We also learnt that Jefferson’s friend, Dillion, got out of his execution because the prison was unable to provide him with a Buddhist priest.

It’s unclear if Dillion’s execution will eventually get re-arranged, but we wonder if Jefferson can figure out a way to get out of this too.

Jefferson promised to exchange the location of his wife’s head for a later execution date.

But the warden warned him that he doesn’t think that will be enough.

Will he survive long enough to save Janice? The clock is ticking…

Inside Man episode 3: What made Henry decide to poison Janice?

So, Henry’s chat with the police didn’t exactly go to plan but does he really need to poison Janice?

When Henry caught Mary trying to leak carbon monoxide into the cellar, he was instantly against the idea.

But, by the end of the episode, it became clear that Henry had decided to poison Janice with carbon monoxide himself.

Is this a murder-suicide mission?

We’re still unclear why he thinks the only way out of this is to murder Janice.

It all seems a bit on the preposterous side at the moment!

We can’t wait to find out Ben’s fate in tomorrow’s final episode! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Inside Man on BBC1: Who is in the star-studded cast alongside David Tennant?

Will Ben survive the cellar?

As Henry decided to poison the cellar with carbon monoxide, he was unaware that his son, Ben, was down there too.

Now we are left wondering if Ben will survive the cellar.

The episode ended with Ben trying to get his dad’s attention, but we know no one can hear what goes on down there.

So now it’s worth wondering if Henry will successfully kill Janice, but accidentally kill his own son, too.

From what we can tell, the only way out of that cellar is through the locked door and it doesn’t seem like Henry will be opening it any time soon!

So how will Ben get out of this? Could Jefferson somehow find a way to track Janice to the cellar and get Ben out in time?

As we gear up for the final episode of the BBC drama, we can’t wait to see how this all plays out!

Inside Man concludes on Tuesday October 04 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on iPlayer after airing.

What did you make of Inside Man episode 3? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.