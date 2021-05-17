17 May 2021, 20:00 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 13:59

Innocent series 2 hits ITV1 tonight, starring Katherine Kelly as a teacher accused of murdering a pupil – but who else is in the cast?

Written by Chris Lang (creator of Unforgotten), the second series of the drama promises to be as compelling as the first.

Here’s a rundown of the impressive cast.

Shaun Dooley leads the cast of police officers tasked with finding out the truth in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Innocent series 1: Who stars in the ITV drama and what happened?

Innocent series 2 cast: Katherine Kelly plays Sally Wright

Series two begins with Sally being released from prison when her conviction for murder is overturned.

A Keswick school teacher, she was accused of killing a 16-year-old student she was rumoured to be having an affair with.

Now, after five years, new evidence exonerates her and she walks free.

Sally is determined to reclaim her life, but will anyone let her?

Corrie fans know Katherine, 41, for her role as Becky Granger in the ITV soap.

But she’s perhaps just as famous for playing Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge, Jodie Shackleton in Happy Valley and DI Karen Renton in Liar.

Katherine Kelly as Sally in Innocent (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Katherine Kelly unveils dramatic hair makeover on Instagram

Innocent series 2 cast: Jamie Bamber is Sam Wright

Jamie Bamber, 48, plays Sally’s ex-husband Sam.

Sam divorced Sally as a result of her alleged affair and subsequent jail term for murder.

But there’s clearly still a spark between them.

Jamie is known for playing Dr Matt Kendal in Peak Practice, Lee Adama in Battlestar Gallactica, and Matt Devlin in Law & Order: UK.

More recently, he’s portrayed DCI Tim Williamson in Marcella, and Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

Jamie Bamber as Sam and Priyanga Burford as Karen in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Priyanga Burford stars as Karen

Priyanga portrays Sam’s new partner Karen, but is she who she seems to be?

The actress recently played Sara Dhadwal in HBO’s Industry, and Lori Hernandez in Avenue 5.

She also appeared as Amina Chaudury in Press.

Shaun Dooley stars as DCI Mike Braithwaite

Shaun Dooley stars as DCI Mike Braithwaite, who leads the police team investigating the murder of Matty.

However, viewers soon learn he is hiding his own secret heartbreak.

The actor, 47, recently played Clive Tozer – Richie’s dad – in It’s a Sin.

He’s also played Doug Tripp in The Stranger, Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack, and Steve Richards in DCI Banks.

Shaun has also been in Broadchurch, The Game, Misfits and Married Single Other.

Shaun Dooley as DCI Braithwaite in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Michael Stevenson is Brown

Brown makes up Braithwaite’s team of police officers.

He’s played by Casualty favourite Michael Stevenson, who played Iain Dean from 2012 until 2019 and again from 2021.

Michael, 40, also played Marcus in The Syndicate and Judd Tinker in Doctors.

Amy-Leigh Hickman portrays Bethany

Bethany is the daughter of Karen, who isn’t a big fan of her mum’s new boyfriend Sam.

She also seems to be hiding something in connection to Matty’s murder…

Amy-Leigh Hickman, 23, played Nasreen Paracha in Ackley Bridge, Sia Marshall in Safe, and Mimi Saunders in Our Girl.

Soap fans will recognise her as Linzi Bragg in EastEnders.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Ian Kelsey stars as site foreman Jack in Innocent

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot soap actor Ian Kelsey make a guest appearance as a sire foreman in episode one!

The actor, 54, portrayed David Glover in Emmerdale from 1994 to 1996.

He also played Patrick Spiller in Casualty, Vinny Ashford in Corrie, and Howard Bellamy in Doctors.

Ian is also known for his role as DI Mayne in Blue Murder opposite Caroline Quentin.

Other cast you’ll recognise

The Durrell’s Lucy Black appears as Maria Taylor, the mother of murdered Matty.

Meanwhile Safe House’s Andrew Tiernan plays Matty’s dad John.

Laura Rollins from Doctors plays police officer Paine, alongside Silent Witness star Janine Wood who portrays PC Hollins.

Disabled actress Nadia Albina plays Sally’s best friend Jenny.

Game of Thrones’ Michael Yare also appears, as does Merlin’s Jason Done as Gary, Line of Duty’s Poppy Miller and Corrie’s Krissi Bohn.

Innocent airs from Monday 17 May 2021 to Thursday 20 May 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

What do you think of the Innocent series 2 cast line-up-amy-leigh-hickman? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.