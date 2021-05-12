Innocent series 1 took the country by storm, and series 2 is on the way.

The ITV drama first debuted in 2018 to rave reviews from viewers.

Three years later and fans are finally getting more episodes.

However, with the story wrapped up, season 2 is a completely new story.

Here’s everything you need to know about series 1 – including spoilers!

Innocent season one aired in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Innocent series 1?

The first season was all about uncovering the real killer of Tara, after husband David was wrongly convicted.

In the end, it was revealed that David’s brother, Phil, was the culprit.

When David was released from his prison after being exonerated, it was his brother who sacrificed everything to help him.

Phil picked his sibling up as soon as he walked free, gave him money and a place to live.

He even ended his relationship over his fight to prove David’s innocence.

But, it turned out, this was all down to a guilty conscience.

Explaining his character’s actions, actor Daniel Ryan said: “Until you are proven innocent you are guilty. And that’s what David is in that village.

“That is everything that Phil has been fighting for, for seven years. And the fight continues – because he wants his brother to get his life back.”

During a heart-to-heart with his brother, Phil eventually exposed the real reason he murdered Tara.

Apparently, he made a pass at her and when she rejected his sexual advances, he attacked her with a hammer.

During the final episode, long-suffering father David was finally reunited with his children after seven years apart.

Lee Ingleby starred as David Collins in Innocent series one (Credit: ITV)

Innocent series 1 cast: Who starred in the ITV drama?

Lee Ingleby starred as the troubled David Collins, who was wrongly accused of murder.

Before Innocent, Lee was best known for his roles as Detective Sergeant/Detective Inspector John Bacchus in the BBC drama Inspector George Gently.

He was joined by Cold Feet actress Hermoine Norris, who played Alice Moffatt. Many viewers suspected Alice, Tara’s sister, of the murder while the show was airing, and some were shocked to find out she was innocent all along.

Phil was exposed as the murderer (Credit: ITV)

Alice’s husband, Rob Moffatt, was played by Harry Potter actor Adrian Rawlins.

Actor Daniel Ryan played Phil Collins, David’s initially trust-worthy brother before the truth eventually revealed itself during the finale.

Viewers would previously have recognised Daniel from his starring roles in BBC comedy Linda Green and ITV drama The Bay.

Watch the trailer for Innocent series 2 below!

Innocent is on Monday May 17 2021 to Thursday May 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV. After it airs it will be on ITV Hub and BritBox UK.

