Innocent on ITV: Is Sally guilty of killing Matty after all? Viewers think so

Teacher has replaced Karen as prime suspect after being acquitted

By Paul Hirons

Innocent on ITV played out its second instalment last night (Tuesday May 18) and the plot thickened considerably.

However, after the episode viewers were left with a distinctly queasy feeling.

And, as the series reaches the halfway stage, they think that Sally might not be so innocent after all.

Sally in Innocent
Could Sally be less than innocent? (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode two of Innocent on ITV last night?

In last night’s second episode Sally was on a mission to get her old life back.

At all costs, it seemed.

She forced her way back into her old school as a supply teacher, and began to manipulate her ex, Sam.

Read more: Innocent on ITV theories: Anna killed Matty Taylor… and had a CRUSH on Sally?

So much so that she received a slap in the face from Sam’s new fiancé Karen for her trouble.

And Sally began to look into the life of DCI Martin Braithwaite, even mentioning the death of his wife and daughter to him.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Matty Taylor’s father John was NOT Matty’s real father.

So if John isn’t, who is?

How did viewers react?

After Sally acted quite strangely in last night’s episode, viewers took to Twitter to air a new theory – Sally is far from innocent.

One person pondered: “I’m beginning to wonder if Sally is guilty after all” followed by a thinking emoji.

I believe Sally did sleep with [Matty]. I thought she was shifty yesterday.

Another said: “I believe Sally did sleep with [Matty]. I thought she was shifty yesterday.”

A third commented: “Sally isn’t actually #innocent”.

Finally, a fourth wrote: “I think Sally is a bit suspect??? #innocent.”

Innocent ep 2 Sam and Karen
Sam and Karen came under suspicion (Credit: ITV)

What were the other theories?

It wasn’t just Sally that came under suspicion last night.

Many viewers theorised that Sam – Sally’s ex – was Matty Taylor’s real father.

Earlier in the episode Sally was also looking wistfully at some old photos from a trip to Blackpool with Sam.

Read more: Innocent star Katherine Kelly’s best roles since she quit Coronation Street

And there in the background was Karen, staring at Sam.

That caused many to believe that Karen is a psycho-stalker.

Episode three of Innocent is on tonight (Wednesday May 19) at 9pm on ITV

