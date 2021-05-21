Innocent on ITV finished its second series last night (May 20) and viewers loved the twisty-turny story.

After last night’s stunning finale of the ITV crime drama, fans demanded to know whether there would be a third series.

And now creator Chris Lang has broken his silence, saying he hopes that the series will return.

Katherine Kelly as Sally Wright in series two of Innocent (Credit: ITV)

What is Innocent on ITV all about?

For two series, Innocent has worked around the concept of an ambiguous character who has been released from jail and is trying to clear their name.

In series one, it was Dave Collins (Lee Ingleby) who was acquitted after seven years in jail for killing his wife Tara.

And subsequently, in series two, Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) was released from a five-year prison sentence after her guilty verdict for killing teenager Matty Taylor was overturned on appeal.

Furthermore, reviews and fan response was hugely positive for both series.

And now fans want more from the man who also wrote Unforgotten.

Chris says he hopes the show will return (Credit: London Live)

What did Chris say about a third series?

Speaking to the Radio Times, Chris said: “I mean, that was always the intention, that this will be a returning series.

“And each time we told the new story; there’s lots of precedent for that at the moment.

Lots of shows that really successfully come back [do so] with a completely new standard story.

“The Syndicate is doing really well, [and there are] lots in America.”

Chris said he is now starting work on series five of Unforgotten.

Who will take Nicola’s place in series five? (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Unforgotten?

When it comes to a much-anticipated fifth series of Unforgotten, Chris says that the new member of the team will be a “her”.

In series four, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) died from injuries incurred in a car smash leaving fans bereft.

Chris told the same magazine: “I certainly have begun conceiving the character. It is a new character, yeah. It’s not one of the existing team, although they will remain.”