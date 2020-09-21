Innocent is returning for a new series on ITV, with actress Katherine Kelly cast in the lead role.

It follows the critical and ratings success of the first series of the drama, which aired in 2018 and starred Hermione Norris and Lee Ingleby.

Here’s everything we know so far about series two of Innocent

Actress Katherine Kelly will play the main character (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who does Katherine Kelly play in Innocent?

Katherine Kelly, known for her work in Mr Selfridge and Cheat, will take the lead role. Her character, teacher Sally Wright, fights against all odds to prove her innocence when she’s accused of killing a pupil.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, commissioned a new story under the Innocent banner from co-creators Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge.

“I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thrilling drama by Matt Arlidge and Chris Langm” said Criminal star Katherine. “I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.”

Series one was among 2018’s highest rated dramas, averaging more than seven million viewers for each of its four episodes.

Lee Ingleby starred in the first series of Innocent (Credit: ITV)

What is ITV drama Innocent about?

Airing across four episodes, Innocent series two will centre on a scandal that rocked Keswick, a small town in Cumbria, in 2015. School teacher Sally was alleged to be having an affair with Matty Taylor, her 16-year-old pupil.

Matty is stabbed to death and suspicion falls on Sally, despite police being unable to place her at the scene of the crime on the day Matty was found murdered.

She receives a prison sentence of 15 years. But with support from her best friend, Cumbrian Post editor Jenny, Sally gets a lifeline in the form of new evidence placing her six miles from the murder scene.

Sally feels for Matty’s parents, who continue to live their nightmare, and sets out to reclaim her life by helping police find the real killer.

Meanwhile, DCI Michael Braithwaite returns to work following a period of absence. His task is to re-investigate the case and find the murderer.

Katherine Kelly will play school teacher Sally Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is in the cast of Innocent series two?

Marcella actor Jamie Bamber will play Sally’s husband, Sam. Innocent will also feature Priyanga Burford (Press), Shaun Dooley (Gentleman Jack) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (Our Girl).

Other stars include The Durrells actress Lucy Black, Michael Yare from Game of Thrones and Andrew Tiernan, who counts Safe House and Code of a Killer among his acting credits.

Nadia Albina, Poppy Miller, Janine Wood, Laura Rollins and Michael Stevenson will also feature in series two of Innocent.

Jamie Bamber will play Sally’s husband, Sam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where are Innocent series two’s filming locations?

Filming has started on location in the Lake District and Ireland. TXTV is producing the show.

Huw Kennair Jones, ITV Drama Commissioner, commented: “Innocent II is a thriller which keeps you guessing to the very end. Chris and Matt’s brilliant scripts are compelling and the characters incredibly relatable.

“We’re thrilled to be working again with TXTV and Chris Lang on a second instalment of Innocent.”

