Innocent viewers have been sharing their theories after episode one.

The ITV crime drama – written by Unforgotten scribe, Chris Lang – began its four-episode run last night (Monday May 17).

After a tense opening instalment, viewers are now convinced they know who killed schoolboy teen Matty Taylor.

Sally wanted to clear her name (Credit: ITV)

What happened in last night’s opening episode of Innocent on ITV?

Innocent introduced us to schoolteacher Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) who was imprisoned for the murder of teen Matty Taylor.

But thanks to new evidence and an appeal, she was released after five years.

As she rejoined society, the police got busy trying to solve the case.

Read more: Innocent 2: Who really killed Matty Taylor? Our list of suspects after episode one

And viewers were introduced to a set of suspects – from Sally’s ex Sam and his new partner Karen to Matty’s father, John.

Now fans are certain that Matty’s school friend Anna not only lied to the cops during the initial investigation but also carried out the killing.

Viewers think Anna did it (Credit: ITV)

Why do viewers think Ann did it?

During the initial investigation, Anna told police that she had seen Matty kissing Sally in the park.

That’s when viewers became suspicious.

Subsequent new evidence presented at appeal wrecked that claim.

As DCI Mike Braithwaite began to dig into the case again, he visited Anna.

Now a hairdresser, she said she had told a group of friends, including a teen at school called Izzy.

However, Braithwaite did some more digging and found that Anna wasn’t even friends with a girl named Izzy at school.

From that moment, viewers thought Anna could have been jealous of Sally and Matty’s close relationship.

Not only that, but they thought Anna might have actually had a crush on Sally!

Anna fancied Sally, so lied about her and Matty, right? #innocent — Kim (@pilot_kim84) May 17, 2021

Plot twist, Anna fancies the pants of Sally! #innocent — 🏳️‍🌈Zen🏳️‍🌈 (@ZenLaila) May 17, 2021

If I were you I would stay well away from Anna #innocent — Evelyn Obahor (@evelynobahor) May 17, 2021

Well this Anna is a psycho with issues #Innocent — Gabrielle RG (@GoobRoob) May 17, 2021

Its gotta be Anna who killed him #innocent — Sharles (@Sharles33467966) May 17, 2021

What did viewers say?

Viewers took to Twitter to air their theory.

One said: “It’s gotta be Anna who killed him #innocent.”

Read more: Innocent series two: 10 burning questions we have after episode one

Another wrote: “Well, this Anna is a psycho with issues #innocent.”

A third theorised: “Anna fancied Sally, so lied about Matty, right?”

Innocent continues tonight (Tuesday May 18) at 9pm on ITV