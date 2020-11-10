With no drama on ITV and BBC One tonight, viewers tuned into new series Industry on BBC2 for a fix.

And it sure got people’s attention, with sexual assault, rampant shagging, cavalier coke-snorting and a death all crammed into the first episode.

Work hard, play hard was the theme of Industry on BBC2 (Credit: BBC)

Not so surprising when you consider Lena Dunham, creator of US shock-drama Girls, which was naked and raw in both the literal and figurative sense, directed the opener.

It’s reminiscent of This Life, the cult BBC2 series from the 90s, with the legal backdrop here replaced by financial services (different profession, same old privileged and pompous personalities).

The eight-part drama opened with five early 20-somethings beginning their careers at Pierpoint, a prominent bank in the City, to be immediately warned that they would all face RIF day in six months’ time.

RIF stands for ‘reduction in force’ – in other words, most of them would lose their jobs. The pressure was on to work hard and earn a permanent position.

And, being young, emotionally dumb and full of… vim, this bunch of recruits were out to play hard too.

The central roles are all played fantastically by relative newcomers, not that their characters are particularly likeable (yet).

Yasmin and Robert aren’t having the easiest time at Pierpoint (Credit: BBC)

Industry: what happened in episode one?

American Harper displayed incredible potential, but is clearly hiding something about her education credentials.

Gus attended Eton and possesses the sort of self-entitlement reserved for that flavour of upper class.

His university friend Robert is particularly into extracurricular activities that left him naked or gurning, sometimes both.

Wealthy Yasmin has a bohemian mother who’s against her working in financial services – her boss is a truly vile short, angry bully.

Yasmin’s boss is a bully with a short-man complex (Credit: BBC)

And there was Hari, a former state-school pupil with something to prove. And ‘was’ because he didn’t even make it to the closing credits.

Working round the clock and popping ‘performance’ pills to facilitate that, poor Hari popped his clogs sitting on the loo at the office he barely left. (If it was good enough for Elvis…)

Industry drug and sex-fest

But anyway, you’re probably just here for the stuff about the sex and nudity.

British TV acting aristocracy Sarah Parish got the ball rolling as businesswoman Nicole who went all Weinstein in the back of a car with Harper.

Harper knew crotch grabbing by a client was ‘off’ but chose to put it to one side for the sake of a deal.

Robert then had a coke-filled shagfest with a girl he’d just met in a nightclub. That featured boobs, a bum and some cunnilingus.

There was clearly something not quite right in Yasmin’s relationship with boyfriend Seb – he watched porn while he thought she was sleeping, but rejected the real deal when it was literally in his face.

Later in the episode, he was happy to ‘eat’ her, as she put it (second dose of cunnilingus), while she took a picture to send to Robert, who she has a thing for.

She also pleasured him wearing rubber gloves in between doing the dishes. It can be a boring job. (The dishes.)

Gus is in love with colleague and old school friend, Theo – who also has a girlfriend – and they were constantly at it, notably on the sofa while said girlfriend was in bed. BJ count: gave up.

Gus and Theo like each other a LOT and like showing each other even more (Credit: BBC)

Then Harper got some action (a cunnilingus hat trick) with some bloke she’d met about five minutes earlier. He kept his pink football socks on.

And – so very 2020 – in the interests of balance, there were equal numbers of boob and limp willy shots. The latter were bizarrely gratuitous as not remotely ‘essential to the narrative’. Or whatever rubbish that actors spout to justify getting their kit off on screen.

But we’re in lockdown. Let’s get our kicks where we can.

All pretty outrageous for a Tuesday night on BBC2, and UTTERLY addictive. Its only major fault is not being available to stream all episodes.

What did Industry viewers say?

WOAH… HBO wastes no time with the sex and full frontal nudity #IndustryHBO pic.twitter.com/dxlSVip2Vo — Bree (@BadAxxBree) November 10, 2020

