Industry on BBC Two: Will there be a second series?

Industry follows five young graduates pitted against each other for jobs at a top investment bank. But will there be a second series of Industry?

The HBO series, currently airing on Tuesdays at 9.15pm on BBC Two, sees the newest employees of Pierpoint attempt to swim rather than sink in a dog eat dog world.

Throw in a load of sex, drugs and twentysomething egos, and it’s one hell of a series.

Here’s everything we know about whether they’ll be a second series.

***Warning: possible spoilers from Industry ahead***

Robert, Harper, Yasmin, Gus and Hari all joined Pierpoint on the graduate scheme. But will there be a second series of Industry? (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

Will there be a second series of Industry?

HBO has renewed the London-set drama series for a second season.

Industry fans will be pleased to hear that the show will return for a second run next year.

Marisa Abela – who plays Yasmin – confirmed the news on social media.

She shared a selfie on Instagram with the message: “Logs on the fire, season two under the tree.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Myha’la Herrold revealed the cast had already received scripts.

HBO Programming Executive VP Francesca Orsi said: “[Creators] Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures, and victories.

“It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two.”

When is the last episode of Industry series one?

The season finale airs on Tuesday December 22 2020 at 11.25pm.

In the last episode, the grads pull out all the stops to become permanent employees.

Harper gets a lifeline from an unexpected source, and Yasmin weighs up the pros and cons of her conversation with Wyndham.

Robert’s fate looks dubious with Clement gone and Daria out to get him, and Sara offers Gus some hope for the future.

Hari’s death shocked viewers to the core in episode one of Industry (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

What is Industry on BBC Two about?

Industry examines issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace, as five ambitious young minds try to survive in the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor.

We are given an insider’s view through the eyes of outsider Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

Scenes include nightclub excesses, trading floor bullying, sex and sexual harassment – and that was all just in the first episode!

Girls creator Lena Durham is executive producer on the show, and directs the first episode Induction.

The first episode saw one young graduate Hari, played by 1917 star Nabhaan Rizwan, literally work himself to death.

Hari tackled the challenge of his new role by pulling all-nighters, running on energy drinks and sleeping on the floor of the office toilets before his untimely death.

Industry follows the lives of young graduates desperate to make it in the world of banking (Credit: BBC /Amanda Searle)

Who stars in Industry on BBC Two?

Marcella star Harry Lawtey portrays Robert Spearing, who embraces the high life a little too keenly and keeps being humiliated by his boss.

He also has a huge crush on fellow graduate Yasmin.

Relative newcomer Myha’la Herrold plays the heroine Harper Stern.

Harper is a fiercely intelligent American graduate with a mysterious background. She clearly isn’t who she says she is!

Cobra’s Marisa Abela is Yasmin Kara-Hanani, a privileged graduate working in Foreign Exchange Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

David Jonsson portrays Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey, a graduate of Eton and Oxford and Robert’s roommate.

Skins star Freya Mavor portrays Daria Greenock, Vice President of Cross Product Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

Will Tudor, who plays research analyst Theo Tuck, is probably one of the most recognisable faces.

You’ll know Will for his roles as Olyvar in Game of Thrones, Frank Whitely in Mr Selfridge and Odi in Humans.

He also played Christopher Dean in the ITV drama Torvill & Dean.

Where was Industry filmed?

Industry was shot in Cardiff and on location in London.

The eight-part drama began filming in the summer of 2019.

Industry continues on Tuesdays on BBC Two until December 22 2020. The series is available to watch on iPlayer.

