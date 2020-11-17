Industry on BBC Two: Who is Marisa Abela, who plays Yasmin?

Marisa Abela and her Industry alter ego Yasmin have at least one thing in common – their careers are on the up.

So who is Marisa, who plays Yasmin in the HBO drama, which airs on BBC Two over here.

Marisa Abela portrays Yasmin Kara-Hanai in Industry (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

Read more: Industry on BBC Two: What is Modafinil and how did Hari die?

Who is Yasmin Kara-Hanai in Industry?

After episode one, we still knew very little about the stunning Yasmin – apart from an apparent simmering sexual chemistry with fellow trainee Robert.

She’s certainly keen to make an impression by buying coffees for the team.

HBO tells us that Yasmin has had expectations placed on her since childhood and is tired of being underestimated.

She chose Pierpoint as a way to prove her doubters wrong and show the world what an astute businesswoman she can be.

So watch this space!

Who plays Yasmin in Industry?

Marisa Abela portrays ambitious trainee banker Yasmin in Industry.

Actress Marisa, like the majority of the young cast, was relatively unknown before being picked for the London-based series.

But that is all set to change after winning the role of Yasmin in the eight-part drama, linked to Girls creator Lena Durham.

Marisa Abela and Robert Lawtey star as Yasmin and Robert in Industry (Credit: BBC Two / HBO)

Read more: Industry on BBC Two: Who is Sarah Parish, who plays Nicole?

Who is Marisa Abela?

British actress Marisa only graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2019.

She studied a BA in Acting, and her graduate profile states that she was a county swimmer for Sussex.

Marisa is also a netball player and highly skilled at horse riding.

She currently lives in Brighton, when not filming in London.

How old is Marisa Abela?

Marisa is currently 23 years old.

She’ll turn the grand old age of 24 on Tuesday December 8 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @marisaabela_

What has Marisa Abela starred in before Industry?

Marisa’s first major TV role was as Ellie Sutherland in Sky One’s Cobra.

Ellie was the daughter of Robert Carlyle’s Prime Minister Robert Sutherland.

Ellie was seen getting involved in a deadly scandal during the series.

Before that, Marisa made her TV debut as a child actor in a minor role in the 2008 film Man in a Box.

Marisa recently filmed a role for Five Dates, a forthcoming choose-your-own-adventure rom-com made for gaming consoles, which was filmed via video chat during lockdown.

Is Marisa single?

Marisa’s current relationship status is unknown, although she has shared a number of Insta snaps of herself with Industry co-star Robert Lawtey.

Unafraid of spoilers, Marisa hashtagged one of the photos “Yobert” forever, perhaps hinting that her character Yasmin gets together with Robert in Industry!

Well, they do make a beautiful couple.

Industry continues on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 9.15pm.

What do you think of Industry so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.