Industry is a sexy new BBC Two drama about the lives of young graduates at a leading London investment bank.

The HBO show is produced by Girls creator Lena Dunham, and stars a glossy crop of largely unknown actors opposite well known faces Sarah Parish and Derek Riddell.

So what’s it all about, and when does it start? All your questions answered!

Industry follows the lives of young graduates desperate to make it in the world of banking (Credit: BBC /Amanda Searle)

When does Industry start on BBC Two?

Industry kicks off on Tuesday November 10 at 9.15pm.

It will continue every Tuesday after that, for a total of eight weeks.

What is Industry on BBC Two about?

Industry is a brand new drama following graduate recruits at a London investment bank who have six months to prove themselves before half of them are fired.

But, for one of them, it all proves to be too much.

We are given an insider’s view through the eyes of outsider Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as five ambitious young minds try to survive in the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor.

Scenes include nightclub excesses, trading floor bullying, sex and sexual harassment.

Girls creator Lena Durham is executive producer on the show, and directs the first episode Induction.

Myha’la Herrold stars as Harper and Marisa Abela is Yasmine in Industry (Credit: BBC Two)

How many episodes is Industry on BBC Two?

Industry is eight episodes.

Each episode is 50 minutes long.

Who stars in Industry on BBC2?

Nabhaan Rizwan from Informer and 1917 stars as Hari.

Hari tackles the challenge of his new role by pulling all-nighters, running on energy drinks and sleeping on the floor of the office toilets.

Marcella star Harry Lawtey portrays Robert Spearing, who embraces the high life a little too keenly and keeps being humiliated by his boss.

In one scene, his boss rips the breast pocket off Robert’s shirt, sneering: “You’re not here to fix the lights.”

Relative newcomer Myha’la Herrold plays the heroine Harper Stern.

Harper is a fiercely intelligent American graduate with a mysterious background. But is she who she says she is?

Game of Thrones star Will Tudor plays Theo Tuck in Industry (Credit: BBC Two)

Cobra’s Marisa Abela is Yasmin Kara-Hanani, a privileged graduate working in Foreign Exchange Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

David Jonsson portrays Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey, a graduate of Eton and Oxford and Robert’s roommate.

Skins star Freya Mavor portrays Daria Greenock, Vice President of Cross Product Sales at Pierpoint & Co.

Will Tudor, who plays research analyst Theo Tuck, is probably one of the most recognisable faces.

You’ll know Will for his roles as Olyvar in Game of Thrones, Frank Whitely in Mr Selfridge and Odi in Humans.

He also played Christopher Dean in the ITV drama Torvill & Dean.

No Offence star Conor MacNeill portrays Kenny Kilbane, Lost and The Sopranos star Ken Leung plays Eric Tao, and Shetland’s Derek Riddell plays MD Clement Cowan.

Sarah Parish also appears, but her role is currently shrouded in secrecy. (We know, but we’re not allowed to tell you!)

All we can say is that she plays a huge client called Nicole.

What happens in episode one of Industry?

Viewers are introduced to Pierpoint, London’s most prominent financial institution.

We meet five recent university graduates: Harper Stern, Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Robert Spearing, Gus Sackey and Hari Dhar.

They plan to make their mark on the world by proving their worth and becoming permanent hires at the bank.

If they don’t they’ll get the sack after six months.

Harper, a young graduate from New York, is interviewed by Pierpoint’s most distinguished MD Eric Tao.

Robert uses his good looks and charm to get ahead in life and tries to impress his MD – but fails.

Instead, Robert enjoys London’s nightlife of repetitive beats and drugs – something that enrages his superiors.

Meanwhile, Yasmin starts at the bottom, getting coffee and the lunches in for her team, Gus considers Pierpoint to be a mere stepping stone on his path to Number 10, and Hari goes the extra length to impress his bosses.

There are also some very shocking scenes, but you’ll have to watch to find out what they are!

Where was Industry filmed?

Industry was shot in Cardiff and on location in London.

The eight-part drama began filming in the summer of 2019.

Industry starts on HBO and BBC Two on Tuesday November 10 2020 at 9.15pm.

