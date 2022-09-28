Industry on BBC: Who is Marisa Abela, who plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani?

Marisa Abela and her Industry alter ego Yasmin Kara-Hanani have at least one thing in common – their careers are on the up.

The Brighton-born actress joined the cast of Industry series 1 in 2020, and viewers were drawn to her complicated personality.

And so was colleague Robert Spearing!

So who is Marisa Abela, who plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani in the HBO drama?

Industry series 2 has just landed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and her character is centre stage…

Who is Marisa Abela’s character Yasmin Kara-Hanai in Industry?

After series 1 of Industry, we still knew little about the stunning Yasmin – apart from an apparent simmering sexual chemistry with fellow trainee Robert.

She was certainly keen to make an impression by buying coffees for the team.

HBO told us that Yasmin has had expectations placed on her since childhood and is tired of being underestimated.

She chose Pierpoint as a way to prove her doubters wrong and show the world what an astute businesswoman she can be.

So watch this space!

Who plays Yasmin Kara-Hanai in Industry?

Marisa Abela portrays ambitious trainee banker Yasmin Kara-Hanai in Industry.

Actress Marisa, like the majority of the young cast, was relatively unknown before being picked for the London-based series.

But that was all set to change after she won the role of Yasmin in the first series of Industry.

The eight-part drama was destined to cause a stir, because of its link to Girls creator Lena Durham.

Who is Marisa Abela?

British actress Marisa only graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2019.

She studied a BA in Acting, and her graduate profile states that she was a county swimmer for Sussex.

Marisa is also a netball player and highly skilled at horse riding.

She currently lives in Brighton, where she was born, when not filming in London.

Her father is of Maltese-Libyan (Arab) and English descent, and her mother is of Polish Jewish and Russian Jewish ancestry.

She initially planned to study History and Law at UCL and become a human rights lawyer, but changed her mind at the last minute and decided to pursue acting instead.

How old is Marisa Abela?

Marisa Gabrielle Abela was born on December 07 1996.

That means she is currently 25 years old.

She’ll turn 26 later this year.

What has Marisa Abela starred in before Industry?

Marisa’s first major TV role was as Ellie Sutherland in Sky One’s Cobra.

Ellie was the daughter of Robert Carlyle’s Prime Minister Robert Sutherland.

Ellie was seen getting involved in a deadly scandal during the series.

Before that, Marisa made her TV debut as a child actor in a minor role in the 2008 film Man in a Box.

During lockdown, Marisa filmed a role for video game Five Dates, a forthcoming choose-your-own-adventure rom-com made for gaming consoles, which was filmed via video chat during lockdown.

After her performance in BBC’s Industry, Marisa won the role of Sophie Jones in the Netflix film Rogue Agent.

She starred opposite Gemma Artherton, and Happy Valley actor James Norton in the thriller.

Is Marisa single?

Marisa’s is current dating Jamie Bogyo.

In 2020, she was seen kissing fellow actor Jamie Bogyo on a stroll in Brighton, and they also attended several red carpet events togethehr.

It’s believed they met at RADA.

The pair have been dating for at least two years, and he occasionally posts loved-up snaps on his Insta account.

What’s Marisa Abela in next?

Industry fans will be pleased to hear that the show may well come back for a third series.

As well as her possible return as Yasmin, Marisa is set to star in two upcoming films…

She will star in the Sam Riley film She is Love later this year.

In 2023, Marisa will appear in the much-anticipated Barbie movie opposite Ryan Gosling, and Margot Robbie.

