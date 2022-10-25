Industry on BBC One: HBO confirms banking drama will return for series 3

The second series of HBO’s hot drama Industry has landed and is available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer – but will there be a series 3?

If you’ve already watched eight hours worth of Industry series 2, then you’ll know the door has been left open for another run…

And we’re TOTALLY invested in the characters.

We definitely want to see Yasmin, Robert and Harper return, along with the ensemble cast of villains and anti-heroes.

Here’s everything we know so far about Industry returning to the BBC for series 3.

The cast of Industry series 2 (Credit: HBO/BBC)

Has Industry series 3 been confirmed?

HBO and BBC One have now confirmed that there WILL be a series 3 of Industry.

And we’re not surprised at all that the series has been recommissioned.

In a message on their socials, HBO simply said: “Welcome to the feeling.

“Industry HBO is returning for season 3.”

Channels usually wait to see how popular a series is before committing to another.

And Industry series 2 has been well received.

The last episode of Industry series 2 is due to air on Tuesday November 25 2022.

Although the entire series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What would happen in another season of Industry on BBC?

Co-writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have revealed they have been plotting a series 3 of Industry for a while.

When quizzed about a possible season 3, Mickey Down told press: “We’d love to do season three, but that’s out of our control.

“We have ideas for it, we’ve started trying to put it together.

“We love these characters, love writing, and we feel like we’re in our stride on the show.”

Konrad agreed, saying: “Given the age of the characters and the calibre of the cast, and given the fact that Mickey and I still feel we have a lot of stories, we would do the show for as long as it allows us, to be honest.

“We do feel confident that the show is stepped up between season one and season two.”

He added: “We basically want to continue writing these characters as they grow into their 20s for as long as we can.”

Talking to the Radio Times, Konrad revealed that he and co-writer Mickey Down are “pretty far along” in plotting the show’s future.

He explained: “The truth is, we’re always far along because regardless of whether we get to do it again, me and Mickey been living with these characters for six years.”

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry series 2 (Credit: BBC/HBO)

What could happen in the next season?

Konrad Kay says he and Mickey Down want to explore more of Pierpoint‘s ambitious graduates.

He said: “It was a huge privilege to do two [seasons] and we’re very happy with the second season, but we’d love it for for it not to be the full stop on this series.

“But we love the characters, and we’re very lucky to have assembled, genuinely, one of the best casts on TV.

“So we would love to continue to work with them, because it’s a privilege to have such exceptional people do our writing.”

From a viewers POV, we’d love to see more Yobert scenes!

What happens in series 2 of Industry?

Series 2 of Industry starts in a post-pandemic world.

And Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is under pressure to get back to working at the Pierpoint offices…

Although she’s more interested in securing a new client who was one of the few to do well out of Covid.

When she eventually returns to the office, she finds the atmosphere is rapidly changing – and intensifying – at Pierpoint.

She lines up a huge deal, only to find herself frozen out by Eric.

Full of compliments as ever, he accuses her of going soft while working at home.

Meanwhile, Robert struggles with his own confidence, despite his new image, and Yasmin is thrown off kilter by the return of her horrid mentor Kenny.

Like Succession, some of these characters are hard to like, but that’s exactly why they are so compelling to watch!

Industry series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

