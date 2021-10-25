The Larkins on ITV was bizarrely compared to notorious serial killers “Fred and Rose West” by journalist and broadcaster India Willoughby last night (October 24).

However, viewers didn’t take kindly to India’s comment and accused her of “ruining” the series for them!

#TheLarkins always make me think of Fred and Rose West. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) October 24, 2021

What did India say about The Larkins on ITV?

Despite its bucolic setting and gentle, easy-going storylines, India, 56, made the comment on her Twitter feed.

She said: “The Larkins always make me think of Fred and Rose West.”

And this odd comparison wasn’t lost on her followers and viewers of the show.

The feel-good cosy drama series stars Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Pop and Ma Larkin respectively.

And, based on the books by HE Bates, The Larkins is set in the sun-kissed Kent countryside of the 1950s.

So quite a lot different to the Wests, then.

How did viewers react to India’s claim?

Soon followers took to Twitter to try and make sense of the comparison.

One said: “You had to go and ruin it, didn’t you?”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Don’t think that’s what was hoped for India [cry-laugh emoji].”

Another joked: “Makes me think how much better The Darling Buds Of May was.”

How have viewers responded to the reboot of The Larkins on ITV?

Last night saw the reboot’s third episode, but viewers have been divided ever since it began almost a month ago.

With a multi-cultural cast and new actors playing iconic characters, some viewers initially branded the series as “woke”.

One said: “#TheLarkins Darling Buds Of Woke May.”

Another disgruntled viewer wrote: “Oh well I managed five minutes before the Woke altering of history made me turn off.

“I’ll stick with the original #TheLarkins.”