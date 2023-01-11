The Templeton Woods Murders: Who killed Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe?

In the Footsteps of Killers reexamines the deaths of Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe, also known as the Templeton Woods Murders.

Emilia Fox rejoins criminologist David Wilson for another run of the true crime documentary series which reinvestigates cold murder cases.

Episode one attempts to shed light on the horrifying deaths of Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe.

Within one year, both women were strangled and found in Templeton Woods just yards apart.

Here’s everything you need to know about the murders, suspects and if the crimes were linked.

In the Footsteps of Killers on C4: The Templeton Woods Murders

Emilia Fox, criminologist Professor David Wilson and ex-detective Dr Graham Hill revisit the Templeton Woods Murders for series 2 of In the Footsteps of Killers.

In March 1979, the body of 18-year-old Carol Lannen was found just outside Dundee.

Less than 12 months later, the body of 20-year-old Elizabeth McCabe was found in the same area.

Both had been strangled.

David, Emilia and Graham investigate both cases and uncover some explosive new evidence that convinces them that they know who’s responsible…

What happened to Carol Lannen?

Scottish Carol Lannen was just 18 when she was murdered in 1979.

A part-time sex worker at the time of her disappearance, she worked and lived in Dundee.

Her brother Mick was looking after Carol’s young son on the night of her murder.

Eyewitnesses saw Carol getting into a red Cortina on Exchange Street, near Dundee city centre, on the evening of March 20, 1979.

The area was considered the city’s red light district at the time.

It was the last time she was seen alive.

Carol’s body was found naked, although partially covered in snow, and strangled in Dundee forest Templeton Woods on March 21, 1979.

Just days later, Carol’s handbag and clothes were found 70 miles away on the banks of the River Don, near Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Her death sparked a huge manhunt in Scotland.

Carol Lannen son Derek

Tragically, Carol had a three month old son called Derek who was left without a mum when she died.

Carol’s mother Christina McCluskey raised Derek as her own.

Derek is understandably still haunted by his mum’s death.

In 2016, the then 37-year-old spoke publicly about seeking justice for his mum.

He said: “As I’ve got older and learned more about the murder I wanted closure for my gran.

“She was devastated by it and over the years her hopes had been raised the killer would be found then crushed again.

“She passed away in 2011 and I’ve struggled to cope with her death.

“I just wish someone who knows something would come forward so they can both rest in peace as they deserve.”

Who killed Carol Lannen?

Police launched a massive manhunt after the death of Carol Lannen.

Officers interviewed all men with red cars who had been in the area where Carol was last seen.

They also issued a photofit of a man with a moustache.

But tragically the killer was never found.

He could even still be alive to this day.

What happened to Elizabeth McCabe?

Dundee resident Elizabeth McCabe was found dead in the same woods in February 1980.

She was murdered after a night out on Union Street with her friend Sandra Niven, shortly before her 21st birthday.

She still lived at home with her parents.

On February 26, 1980, two hunters found Elizabeth’s lifeless body.

The 20-year-old trainee nursery nurse was discovered naked and strangled under a pile of branches and wrapped in a blue jumper.

Her body was just 150 yards away from where Carol Lannen’s body had been found 11 months previously.

Her belongings were found discarded in Dundee town centre.

Despite the similarities to Carol’s death, the two cases have never been linked.

Who killed Elizabeth McCabe?

Police were never able to charge anyone over the murder of Carol Lannen or Elizabeth McCabe.

More than 40 years after their deaths, the crimes remain unsolved.

Despite several case reviews, no further suspects have been investigated.

In 2020, a senior investigator on the case told STV news that the murder could still be solved.

However, there are no plans to reopen the case.

Were the murders of Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe linked?

There are several significant similarities between the murders of Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe.

Both were of a similar age, found within yards of each other, although 11 months apart, and both were strangled to death.

Carol and Elizabeth disappeared on cold nights from the centre of Dundee.

However, Professor David Wilson does NOT believe the deaths are linked.

While Carol was a suspected sex worker, Elizabeth was a shy girl who rarely went out and still lived at home.

Carol may have willingly got into the car with the killer, while Elizabeth’s killer was thought to be a taxi driver.

Also, Carol’s body was discarded with no attempt to hide the body.

Elizabeth’s body and face was partially covered, as if the killer knew her and felt guilt.

Also expert analysis shows that the killers used different methods to strange their victims – Carol was killed with a ligature, while Elizabeth was murdered manually.

Dr Graham Hill also states his belief that the two murders are NOT linked.

Templeton Woods suspects

In 2004, the case was reopened, with DNA evidence being used for the first time.

Police charged a man with the murder of Elizabeth McCabe.

Taxi driver Vincent Simpson was put on trial in 2007 as a result of being near the area when Elizabeth went missing, but was found not guilty.

He was subsequently acquitted, despite his DNA being found on Elizabeth’s clothing.

He is the only person to stand trial for either murder.

However, over the years, the cases have also been linked to Scottish serial killers Peter Tobin, Angus Sinclair and Robert Black.

The cases have also been linked to the Yorkshire Ripper.

Professor David Wilson firmly believes the Templeton Woods killer was none of these.

He says: “This clearly wasn’t the work of Tobin, Black, Sinclair or any of the other travelling serial killers that Scotland is familiar with.”

In the Footsteps of Killers viewers will see David Wilson point the finger of blame at Andrew Hunter.

Who is Templeton Woods Murders suspect Andrew Hunter?

Andrew Hunter is a former care home worker from Dundee.

He was jailed for life in 1988 for murdering his pregnant second wife Lynda.

He strangled her with a dog lead, and buried her body in woods near Ladybank, Fife.

During his trial, the jury heard how Andrew had moved to Dundee in 1977 – just two years before Carol’s death.

He worked for a Salvation Army children’s home, and frequently used sex workers.

David Wilson believes Andrew could have met the teenager while she was in the care system.

Andrew also resembled the police photofit at the time of Carol’s killer.

Professor Wilson says: “The key part for us was that Carol had been in the care while Andrew Hunter worked in the care system.

“Then his neighbour Bob confirmed that Hunter had the same make, model and colour of car that Carol was seen stepping into on the night she disappeared.”

In the Footsteps of Killers on Channel 4 also reveals that Hunter’s first wife allegedly took her own life, as did his subsequent girlfriend.

In a sickening twist, Andrew Hunter was the social worker of Betsy, a woman he later moved in with.

He also owned a red Ford Cortina estate.

David Wilson is “convinced” that Andrew Hunter killed Carol Lannen, and could well have murdered more.

Andrew Hunter died of a heart attack on July 19, 1993, in Perth Prison.

He has never been officially linked to the murder of Carol Lannen.

Where are Templeton Woods?

Templteton Woods are located near Dundee.

The site of natural beauty is situated just 15 minutes drive from Dundee city centre and just off the Coupar Angus Road before Birkhill.

The Woodland Trust describe the woods as a great place to visit for walking, cycling, and horse riding.

Who is criminologist Dr Graham Hill?

Criminologist Dr Graham Hill also joins Silent Witness star Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson for the new run of In the Footsteps of Killers.

He is known as an expert in relation to the behaviour of adults who sexually abuse children and men who abduct and murder children.

He is a former senior detective and Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) who specialised in the investigation of major crime.

During his detective career, he led many high profile, complex investigations.

He writes for a number of publications and regularly appears as an expert commentator and host in the media.

In 2017, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the mistakes made on the Madeleine McCann case.

In the Footsteps of Killers investigates the Templeton Woods murders on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10pm on Channel 4.

