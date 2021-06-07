In Plain Sight on ITV1 tells the true story of one man’s quest to bring a serial killer to justice.

The drama first aired in 2016, and stars two of TV viewers’ favourite actors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series and its cast.

***Warning: may contain spoilers from In Plain Sight ahead***

Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall star in In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV1)

In Plain Sight on ITV1: What is it about?

This gripping drama series recreates detective William Muncie’s quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.

The story begins in 1946 when William Muncie arrests a 16-year-old Peter Manuel for a number of sexual assaults.

Nine years later, Peter Manuel is released from prison – only to commit more crimes on random victims.

Worse still, the disturbed criminal taunts the Lanarkshire detective William Muncie from a distance.

It’s an always relevant tale of good versus evil.

Who was Peter Manuel?

In real life, Peter Manuel was a Scottish-American serial killer.

He was convicted of murdering seven people across Lanarkshire and southern Scotland between 1956 and his arrest in January 1958.

He is believed to have murdered two more.

The killer was hanged at Glasgow’s Barlinnie Prison.

He was the second to last prisoner to die on the Barlinnie gallows.

In Plain Sight tells the ever timely tale of good versus evil (Credit: ITV1)

Who’s in the cast of In Plain Sight?

Douglas Henshall and Martin Compston star in the ITV1 series In Plain Sight.

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston portrays Peter Manuel, a narcissistic murderer who taunted his police pursuer, William Muncie.

Shetland‘s Douglas Henshall plays detective Muncie, a decent man who makes an unbreakable promise to a young woman after she is attacked.

Liar actress Shauna Macdonald portrays Agnes Muncie, while Emmerdale actor Gilly Gilchrist plays Samuel Manuel.

When did it first air?

In Plain Sight first aired in 2016 on ITV1.

At the time, The Telegraph gave it four out of five stars.

Critic Gerard O’Donovan called it “a good old-fashioned scrap between right and wrong”.

The Guardian described it as “a perfect re-creation of a famously tawdry tale, acted without flaw”.

Shetland’s Douglas Henshall stars as another detective in In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes is In Plain Sight?

In Plain Sight is a three-part drama.

In episode one, Peter Manuel is released from a nine-year prison term for a series of sexual assaults.

And he is determined to make Detective William Muncie – the man responsible for his incarceration – pay the price.

After a further sexual attack on a young woman named Mary McLauchlan, Peter elects to defend himself in court and manages to secure a not-proven verdict.

However, detective Muncie promises a distraught Mary that he will not rest until Manuel is behind bars.

How can I watch In Plain Sight?

In Plain Sight airs across three nights on ITV1.

The first episode starts on Monday June 07 2021 at 9pm.

Episode two and three subsequently follow on Tuesday June 08 and Wednesday June 09 2021.

All episodes will be available to watch afterwards on the ITV Hub.

In Plain Sight starts on Monday June 07 2021 at 9pm on ITV1, and continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

