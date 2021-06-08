In Plain Sight on ITV began its repeat last night (Monday June 7) and viewers “hated” seeing Line of Duty star Martin Compston as a baddie.

The four-part series tells the story of Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel, who killed seven people in the 1950s.

And playing Manuel is Martin, who viewers are so used to seeing play good guys.

Martin plays against type in In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV)

What is In Plain Sight on ITV all about?

The 2016 series tells the story of Manuel and police officer William Muncie (Douglas Henshall).

As Muncie hunts for the killer who is wreaking havoc around Lanarkshire, the two become embroiled in an obsessive cat-and-mouse game.

On playing Manuel, the serial killer, 37-year-old Martin told the Radio Times: “It’s hard to say these things, but on purely acting terms it’s an amazing part to play, the challenge of getting round it all.

“But you’ve got to remember that all his victims have families who loved them, who are still alive. It can’t all be him taunting the police, being brazen.

“One scene I thought was very important was [victim] Isabelle Cooke, just dancing.

“She’s the picture of life, the epitome of youth. These people shouldn’t just be defined as his victims. They were real people who had lives.”

How did viewers react to Martin in In Plain Sight?

After seeing Martin play the cocky, creepy and deeply narcissistic Peter Manuel, viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at his performance.

They really didn’t like seeing him play an evil character, especially after Line of Duty.

One viewer wrote: “#inplainsight not sure I like #Martin_compston as a baddy! Brilliant performance…chilling!”

Viewers did not like Martin as a baddie! (Credit: ITV1)

Another said: “Watching #inplainsight and it’s just making me want Steve Arnott back.

“I hate seeing @martin_compston as a baddie!! Shows what a good actor he is though…”

A third commented: “I think #inplainsight is the first time where I’ve hated @martin_compston’s character.

“I usually love all the characters he plays because the majority of them are good, but not this one!”

Martin chilled viewers as Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Horrible decision”

The harrowing story may have kept viewers on the edges of their seats, but for the families of Manuel’s victims, it was another tough watch.

Relatives of Marion Watt and Margaret Brown protested to ITV about the decision to repeat the series.

“All we want is for someone to stop this horrible decision,” one relative said.

Episode two of In Plain Sight continues tonight (Tuesday June 8) at 9pm on ITV