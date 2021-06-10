In Plain Sight finished on ITV last night, and viewers now have a crime drama-sized hole in their schedules.

Viewers said they got “goosebumps” after serial killer Peter Manuel was finally caught, and they also couldn’t get enough of Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall’s performances.

But now the series over, and with live summer sport about to kick in, where can you find your next crime drama fix?

Here’s all you need to know.

Lupin, Netflix

This French heist thriller was an unlikely hit when it first appeared on streaming service Netflix earlier in 2021.

Starring French actor Omar Sy, it told the tale of ‘gentleman thief’ Assane Diop, who was out for revenge after his father was framed for stealing an expensive diamond necklace.

He later took his own life in prison.

Now, Assane is out to expose the man who really committed the crime – Hubert Pellegrini.

It’s back tomorrow (Friday June 11) for the second part of the first series.

The Gloaming can be watched on Disney+ (Credit: Disney+/Star)

The Gloaming, Disney+/Star

This Aussie series starts on subscription service Disney+/Star tomorrow (Friday June 11), and it looks like it will tick a lot of boxes for fans of Nordic Noir.

And there are a few familiar faces that will be recognised by crime drama fans.

Emma Booth plays Mollie McGee, a troubled policewoman who investigates the murder of an unnamed woman. Teaming up with Alex O’Connell (Ewan Leslie from The Cry, The Luminaries and Top Of The Lake), they find that their case links back to a cold case 20 year earlier.

Look out for Aaron Pederson, who was in Mystery Road on BBC Four.

Bosch is back for series seven (Credit: Amazon)

Bosch, Amazon Prime Video

This hit adaptation of the best-selling novels by Michael Connelly is perfect for those who like a good, old-fashioned detective story.

Starring Titus Welliver as the titular LA-based detective, it’s back for its seventh (and final) series.

Although the plot is still being kept under wraps, Bosch delivers hard-boiled thrills aplenty.

Series seven starts on June 25.

Jessica Biel stars in Limetown (Credit: Facebook Watch)

Limetown, Alibi

Jessica Biel takes the leading role in this 10-part series as Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee.

Look out for Stanley Tucci, too.

It starts on the UKTV channel on Tuesday June 29.

Yr Amgueddfa is based in a museum in Wales (Credit: S4C)

Yr Amgueddfa (The Museum), S4C

Welsh-language thriller Yr Amgueddfa is halfway through its run on S4C, but there’s good news – you can watch episodes (with subtitles) on BBC iPlayer.

Translating as The Museum, Yr Amgueddfa is the tale of Della, the managing director of Wales’ most prestigious museum.

But when she starts an ill-advised affair with her son’s friend Caleb, it turns into an intense thriller. You’re never quite sure of Caleb’s motives – is he going after Della because of something at the museum?

New episodes are on S4C every Sunday at 9pm, while all episodes are available on the channel’s catch-up player, S4C Clic.

Michael Sheen stars in Prodigal Son (Credit: Sky)

Prodigal Son, Sky One

Another series into its run is Prodigal Son. Michael Sheen stars as notorious serial killer, Martin Whitly, aka The Surgeon.

His son Malcolm is now a profiler for the FBI, and uses his dad’s in-depth knowledge to help catch a copycat killer.

Episodes are on every Wednesday at 9pm, but you can catch up on Sky’s streaming service, NOW.