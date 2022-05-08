Stephen Mulhern on In For A Penny
In For A Penny viewers issue Stephen Mulhern plea after latest episode

They all want the same thing!

By Rebecca Carter

In For A Penny viewers issued host Stephen Mulhern a plea after last night’s episode (May 7).

The TV favourite was back on Saturday night for another installment of his hit game show.

However, as the show came to an end, many fans begged ITV and Stephen, 45, to make episodes longer.

Stephen Mulhern talking to camera on In For A Penny
Stephen’s fans want longer episodes of In For A Penny! (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on In For A Penny

Last night’s show was another cracker with Stephen visiting Portsmouth.

He continued with his hilarious games as he met members of the public.

But after 30 minutes, like usual, the episode ended and fans were left wanting more!

Stephen Mulhern with In For A Penny contestants
Stephen’s show is a Saturday night hit (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “@StephenMulhern is there any chance that the next series of #inforapenny each episode is an hour long?

“30 mins just isn’t long enough.”

In For A Penny needs to be way longer. 

Another begged: “@StephenMulhern please make #inforapenny an hour long! Half an hour just isn’t long enough!!!!”

One wrote: “#InForAPenny needs to be way longer, so much better than the Romeo and Duet nonsense!!!”

In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern smiling at Proud Embankment
Stephen recently revealed he’s releasing a children’s book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth tweeted: “@antanddec looks like the consensus is for @StephenMulhern to have an hour #IFAP Saturday slot.

“He is after all the funniest man on TV.”

Last month, Stephen revealed his latest career venture as he announced he’s releasing a children’s book.

He told his fans: “Unbelievably excited to tell you about my magical debut children’s book, Max Magic!

“Following the magical Max Mullers and his tricky adventures escaping Bottley the Bully and the notorious East End gangsters the Crayfish Twins, this is an adventure celebrating friendship, family and magic for kids aged 7 to 12.”

He then added: “I can’t wait to share it with you when it hits the shelves on Thursday September 1st! Pre-order now!”

Fans, of course, were over the moon as one person said: “Stephen this sounds amazing. I am definitely going to get it. This is exciting!!!!”

