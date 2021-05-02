In For a Penny fans were left stunned last night after a contestant said she ‘needed a poo’ while on camera.

Host Stephen Mulhern was introducing the woman when she made the grim comment.

Stephen, 44, had given her the chance to win £100 during a parking game.

In For A Penny contestant Lorraine ‘needed a poo’ during a game (Credit: ITV)

The lady – called Lorraine – needed to reverse into a parking space without touching the lines to scoop the cash.

But after asking her name, she told Stephen: “My name’s Lorraine. But are you going to be quick? Because I do need a poo.”

Looking shocked – and slightly disgusted – he admitted: “I’ve never had an introdution like that.

“Sorry, so you need a dump?” Lorraine told him: “I do, I do.”

Viewers were stunned by Lorraine’s admission (Credit: ITV)

Stephen suggested they “give up on the chat and crack on with the game”, to which she said: “Yeah, I need the loo.”

Viewers were gobsmacked by Lorraine’s admission and took to Twitter to discuss it.

One tweeted: “Why would you tell him about needing to poo just go?!”

Another added: “Why on earth would you admit you need a poo on national TV??”

A third posted a green-faced emoji, writing: “Too much information.”

Lorraine was challenged with reverse parking into a space (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine failed the challenge and parked her Range Rover over two spaces.

Getting out of the car, she told Stephen: “It’s because I need the loo.”

When did In For A Penny get is own show?

In For a Penny was originally a four-minute slot on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

In 2019, it was given its own 30-minute spin off show and currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.

Lorraine blamed her failure on ‘needing the toilet’ (Credit: ITV)

But fans are frequently calling for telly bosses to make each episode longer.

Last night (May 1, 2021), despite Lorraine and her toilet confession, viewers made the same demand.

One fan pleaded: “Best show on TV at the moment #1hour #onehour come on @itv.”

Echoing her thoughts, another tweeted: I do have one quite serious complaint about #inforapenny it’s just not long enough…@stephenmulhern give us an hour please. Such a good hearted show.”

In For A Penny was given its own show in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

One viewer simply stated: “Needs to be 1 hour bosh.”

Speaking about the show, Stephen previously said: “When we did it on Saturday Night Takeaway, it was only a four-minute item.

“Even after the first time we did it, the reaction was absolutely phenomenal. I genuinely believe it’s that thing that people just want to have a laugh.”

