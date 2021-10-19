Impeachment: American Crime Story on BBC Two – Where is Monica Lewinsky now?

Anybody who watched the news in 1998 will remember the scandalous tale of US President Bill Clinton and his assistant Monica Lewinsky – but where is she now?

A new 10-part series focuses on the torrid events that led to Clinton’s impeachment that same year – and Monica was at the centre of it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and what’s happened to Monica Lewinsky since.

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Monica Lewinsky?

Monica Samille Lewinsky was born on July 23 1973 in San Francisco, California.

She grew up in a wealthy family who later moved to Beverly Hills

Monica attended Sinai Akiba Academy, a religious school, and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1995.

She secured an unpaid summer White House internship in July 1995 thanks to family connections.

Monica subsequently moved to a paid position in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs in December 1995.

What is Monica Lewinsky famous for?

Monica was thrown into the spotlight when her affair with Bill Clinton made headline news across the globe.

After the news came out, Monica claimed she’d had nine sexual encounters in the Oval Office with President Bill Clinton between November 1995 and March 1997.

According to her testimony, these involved fellatio and other sexual acts, but not sexual intercourse.

In April 1996, Monica Lewinsky’s superiors transferred her from the White House to the Pentagon.

This was because they felt that she was spending too much time around Clinton.

At the Pentagon, she worked as an assistant to chief Pentagon spokesman Kenneth Bacon.

There, she told co-worker Linda Tripp about her relationship with Bill Clinton.

Unbeknownst to Monica, Linda Tripp began secretly recording their telephone conversations and she eventually leaked them.

Famously, Linda also convinced Monica Lewinsky to save the gifts that Clinton had given her during their relationship.

Linda also warned Monica not to dry clean a blue dress that was stained with Clinton’s semen.

The former US President is also said to have inserted a cigar into Monica’s vagina.

News of the affair broke in January 1998.

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had an affair while he was US President (Credit: YouTube)

Did Monica Lewinsky have an affair with Bill Clinton?

The short answer is yes, but he denied it.

Bill Clinton famously said under oath: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

He also said: “There is not a sexual relationship, an improper sexual relationship or any other kind of improper relationship.”

But he was lying.

And, because he lied about it under oath, he was eventually impeached (charged with misconduct).

It wasn’t the first time Clinton had been confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones filed a civil lawsuit against him alleging that he had sexually harassed her.

Bill’s wife Hillary stood by him throughout.

Where is Monica Lewinsky now?

Monica, now 48, calls herself an anti-bullying activist, fashion designer and television personality.

She became famous overnight – for all the wrong reasons.

But this came with shame, ridicule and all the other nasty stuff that comes when you’re the centre of a political storm.

In March 1999, she co-operated with Andrew Morton on his book Monica’s Story.

In September 1999, she launched a line of handbags bearing her name under the company name The Real Monica, Inc.

Later in 2000, Monica worked as a correspondent for Channel 5 in the UK.

Her show Monica’s Postcards saw her reporting on US culture and trends.

In 2005, Monica stepped away from the limelight to study social psychology at the London School of Economics.

She reappeared in the public eye in May 2014, when she wrote an essay for Vanity Fair magazine titled ‘Shame and Survival’.

Monica has said that her relationship with Bill Clinton was consensual.

However, she admits it constituted an “abuse of power” on Clinton’s part due to his age and influence.

She added that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the affair was exposed.

The former White House intern co-produced Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story (Credit: BBC Two)

Impeachment: American Crime Story on BBC Two

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a new 10-part face-based crime drama.

It focuses on the events that led up to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein stars as intern Monica Lewinsky, opposite Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton.

American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson portrays Linda Tripp, the so-called friend of Monica who bought the whole affair to light.

The Sopranos star Edie Falco stars as Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Colin Hanks – star of Jumanji and son of Tom – portrays Mike Emmick.

Impeachment: American Crime Story starts on Tuesday October 19 2021 at 9.15pm on BBC Two.

