I’m A Celeb’s Beverley Callard hits back at claims she ‘faked’ being vegan as she’s voted off

I’m A Celeb star Beverley Callard has addressed the confusion over her vegan diet.

The former Corrie actress, 63, was voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday night along with campmate Victoria Derbyshire.

And Ant and Dec were quick to ask her about her alleged veganism during her exit interview.

Viewers had repeatedly questioned whether Bev really is vegan.

She had said she’d taken up the strict diet since March, but she appeared to eat meat and dairy products while competing in the Welsh castle.

Beverley Callard insists she IS vegan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

I’m A Celeb’s Bev insists she IS a vegan

In one particular instance, she appeared to scoff down a Scotch egg.

Dec addressed the issue with: “There has been some chat about your veganism and some doubt to the validity of it.”

And Ant urged: “Come clean now. Is it just for show?”

But she says she is most definitely a vegan.

She explained that she was inspired to take up the diet as part of her healing process from her initial hip surgery this year.

Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire were voted off I’m A Celeb on Monday evening (Credit: SplashNews)

What inspired Beverley Callard to go vegan?

She told Ant and Dec: “I started it in March because I had an operation.”

Before adding: “I saw a documentary that said your joints heal quicker if you’re plant-based.”

The Geordie hosting pair then revealed her former co-star Simon Gregson’s theory about her being vegan.

He had said on Loose Women that he reckoned she was using veganism as an excuse to get out of ‘putting a willy in her mouth’.

A stunned Bev jokingly responded with: “He knows I’ll give him a slap when I see him.”

I’m A Celebrity Simon Gregson talking about Beverley Callard on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

While speaking to Lorraine on Tuesday, Bev said she was so embarrassed when she realised her saucy comments about her husband were aired.

On I’m A Celebrity she remarked that her fourth husband, Jon McEwan, was a “megas***.”

When addressing Lorraine Kelly, Bev said: “I can’t believe they aired that.

“I thought, they are quite bad words, so they will just edit that, and when Ant and Dec aired the clip of that last night, I wanted to die!”



Meanwhile fellow booted star Victoria Derbyshire said she had made a friend for life with Beverley.

In fact, Victoria said on the ITV chat show: “Beverley, I have watched her on TV years, she is an acting icon.

“But she is warm, funny, loving and kind… She is a friend for life.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.