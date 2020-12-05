I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher has been congratulated by her close friend Emma Willis.

Giovanna, 35, became Queen of the Castle on Friday night after beating Jordan North and Vernon Kay.

Emma, who has been supportive of Giovanna throughout the series, shared a photo of the star walking out of the castle with her crown on.

What did Emma say about I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna?

Emma wrote: “What a winner. What a woman!

“Our first ever Queen of the Castle @mrsgifletcher.”

Fans agreed, with many gushing over Giovanna winning the show.

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: “She was amazing!”

Another wrote: “Massively deserved!!! She’s awesome!”

A third added: “So happy she won, she’s amazing.”

Last night, Giovanna told hosts Ant and Dec after she was announced the winner: “I can’t believe it. People have literally picked up their phones and voted.

“I’m blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.”

Vernon crowned Giovanna the Queen of the Castle (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna’s husband say?

Giovanna’s husband Tom Fletcher watched her be crowned the Queen alongside their eldest son Buzz, six.

In videos on Instagram Stories, Tom and Buzz were seen watching the TV as the little boy had his hands over his face.

Presenter Dec Donnelly said: “The winner of I’m A Celebrity 2020 and the first ever… Queen of the Castle!”

Tom’s jaw dropped as he said: “Yes! She did it!” to which Buzz exclaimed: “Mummy! Mummy won!”

Tom and Buzz cheered for Giovanna (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In another clip, Tom said: “She did it! Cannot believe it.”

Buzz said: “Thank you everyone for voting. Thank you!”

Tom continued: “That is incredible. That is unbelievable. Thank you so much everybody who voted.”

