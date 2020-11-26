I’m A Celebrity viewers thrilled as Giovanna Fletcher becomes new camp leader

I’m A Celebrity favourite Giovanna Fletcher has officially been announced as the new camp leader.

The 35-year-old author and podcast host was elected as the show’s second camp leader by viewers on the ITV reality series tonight (November 26).

Giovanna took over from Radio 1 DJ Jordan North – and fans couldn’t be happier!

What happened when Giovanna Fletcher was crowned I’m A Celeb leader?

Victoria Derbyshire delivered the exciting news to camp.

Despite being a firm favourite with fans, Giovanna revealed she was “surprised” by the special honour.

Speaking in the Telegraph, she said: “This is a bit of a surprise.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been eying up that chair – that football scarf can do one as now I’m in town.”

Giovanna later picked Corrie legend Beverley Callard as her deputy.

The actress shared: “I’m thrilled to be deputy.

“I’m really honoured that she chose me.”

During her time as leader, Giovanna will be allowed to sit in the throne and dictate chores to her fellow campmates.

What did viewers say?

It’s clear the public thought Giovanna was the right woman for the job, with some even claiming the star was well on her way to becoming Queen of the Castle.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Giovanna deserves to be captain. I’m so happy.”

Another said: “Giovanna and Bev – great team to lead the camp.”

A third exclaimed: “Giovanna literally radiates positivity, she seems so kind and so respectful to everyone. We need more people like her she’s a gem.”

Giovanna is my queen! #ImaCeleb — Amy Luisa 📖 (@AmysBookishLife) November 26, 2020

Another added: “Yes!!! I’m so glad Giovanna is Camp Leader next! She deserved it.”

A fifth commented: “I’m so pleased that Giovanna and Bev are camp leader and deputy. It’s about time that Giovanna had more airtime and a bit more involvement in camp.”

Giovanna leaves fans speculating over camp leader

Viewers were left baffled as Giovanna was sat on the throne during last night’s show.

It started when hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced the next trial, entitled ‘Wicked Waterways’, and the campmates who would be competing in it.

They finally got to Giovanna after going through the names of the people who would not be taking on the trial.

The writer was sitting in the wooden throne normally reserved for camp leader.

