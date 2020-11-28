I’m A Celebrity viewers refuse to watch Saturday night ‘unseen footage’ episode

I’m A Celebrity viewers are furious that Saturday night’s show was a non-live episode.

But unlike last weekend’s episode of highlights, it showed ‘unseen footage’.

However, this change still wasn’t enough for many viewers, who took to Twitter to vent their disappointment.

Many even claimed they refused to watch the Saturday night special.

Viewers fumed on Twitter over the I’m A Celebrity Saturday episode (Credit: ITV)

Why are I’m A Celeb viewers so angry?

With several arguing that unseen footage isn’t that different from last week’s disappointing Saturday show.

One viewer fumed: “No thanks I’d rather have a proper episode on. See the trial etc. Was a stupid idea for the show.”

Read more: Viewers divided as first contestant leaves I’m A Celebrity 2020

While another vented: “I won’t be watching the Saturday catch up is boring. Best see what’s on BBC then.”

Whereas a third user complained: “Another boring Saturday night episode then, showing most of what we have already seen! Why is it not live on a Saturday like it was in Australia?!”

Some funny and heartwarming moments were shared on Saturday’s episode (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Saturday night’s episode?

And a fourth user lamented: “Yeh don’t really wanna watch another highlights… sorry ‘exclusive footage show”. Couldn’t you pick a better night for a day off? Or have someone like Mulhern stand in for the show?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity cyclone trial set to return despite COVID restrictions

A fifth user argued: “Nope not watching a highlights (unseen footage) show #ImACeleb.”

However, others did say they would still tune in, and that we should be grateful for the ep.

With a fair few arguing that given the strict 2020 COVID filming restrictions, we are lucky to get any Saturday episode at all.

Even Ant and Dec’s jokes couldn’t please some viewers (Credit: ITV)

One viewer argued: “We’re lucky that they’re even able to do i’m a celeb this year. yet people still find something to complain about.”

And a second user chimed in with: “In these times, be grateful they’re putting a show on. Its unaired stuff. So you’ve not seen it.”

Meanwhile the episode did indeed include some amusing clips.

We saw Shane Richie say that his career was ruined by doing an ad for Daz washing powder.

But he did get paid £500,000 for only 21 days of work.



Whereas viewers fave Giovanna Fletcher got teary eyed when she spoke of how much she missed her three children.

And other top favourite Jordan North, even did a little striptease for his castle mates.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.