I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller was praised by fans tonight as he poked fun at EastEnders veteran Adam Woodyatt.

During tonight’s show, the contestants learned that the public had been voting and ranked them in a series of categories.

And viewers were left in hysterics as the topic of ‘cleanest’ campmate came up.

I’m A Celebrity fans voted Adam Woodyatt as the ‘cleanest’ campmate (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller

The aim of the challenge was to put themselves in order to match the top three as voted by the public.

One of the categories was cleanest.

Adam, Frankie Bridge and David Ginola were found to be the correct order, which stunned camp.

In the Telegraph, Danny said: “You want to smell Adam Woodyatt, he smells like a shin pad.

“I don’t think he’d disagree either.”

In camp Frankie said: “They can’t smell what we can smell.”

Danny poked fun at EastEnders star Adam (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Adam commented: “How I got cleanest I’ve got no idea, I could smell myself.”

In addition, Simon joked: “He’s very handy with the mop, not so handy with the flannel.”

But it was Danny’s “shin pad” comment that really caught the attention of viewers.

How did I’m A Celebrity fans respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Adam smelling like a shin pad!!”

Another added: “Quote of the season for me ‘he smells like a shin pad’.”

A third wrote: “You’d never believe Adam Woodyat doesn’t wash and absolutely stinks! #ImACeleb #imacelebrity #ianbeale.”

Quote of the season for me "he smells like a shin pad" — Heather Todd (@5weetcheeks) December 11, 2021

My face when Danny said Adam smelt like a shin pad 🤢😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jfrvqIuE2R — Nicole Browell (@nicole92browell) December 11, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about the fact Adam Proudly took 1 shower in 3 weeks and knows he smells #ImACeleb — Emzo_H (@h_emzo) December 11, 2021

Adam’s had one shower in three weeks #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/yzb98zUZUA — Alexander Dack (@alexanderdack) December 11, 2021

A fourth shared: “Adam’s had one shower in three weeks! #imaceleb.”

In addition, a fifth posted: “I can’t stop thinking about the fact Adam proudly took 1 shower in 3 weeks and knows he smells #ImACeleb.”

Alongside a sick face emoji, a sixth added: “My face when Danny said Adam smelt like a shin pad.”

Meanwhile, others shared their disgust with a series of throwing up emojis.

