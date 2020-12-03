I’m A Celebrity viewers are divided on how they feel about former EastEnders actor Shane Richie being voted off the show.

The soap actor and former Daz advert man, 56, made it to the final four.

But tonight was the end of the road for the star, who seemed genuinely upset to be leaving I’m A Celeb.

After completing the legendary Cyclone challenge, his time was up.

Just as the remaining four campmates were preparing to indulge in a massive feast, Ant and Dec appeared to share the bad news.

Shane seemed genuinely stunned to be out (Credit: ITV)

How did Shane Richie react to being voted off I’m A Celeb?

Viewers took to Twitter by the dozens to share their glee that Shane was finally voted out.

One chuffed viewer tweeted: “YEEEESSSSSsssssssss…! A momentous day gets even better. First the Arsenal get the memo to win then Shane gets the boot. #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb.”

While another user gushed: “I’m A Celebrity viewers left divided after former EastEnders actor Shane Richie is voted out.”

Whereas a third user echoed: “I actually don’t mind who wins #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb now!! Shane is gone so I’m happy with the final 3, I just didn’t want Shane to win!!”

Shane made the final four! (Credit: ITV)

How are viewers reacting to Shane’s exit?

But many other viewers said they didn’t understand all the hate Shane received online. And many said they actually think he deserved to be in the final three.

One viewer defended Shane with: “Honestly don’t understand why there is no love for Shane? He was the most entertaining one in there? #ImACeleb.”

A second viewer argued: “I know Shane isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he did bring a lot of good humour in the camp, we would never have gotten Mo doing Phil Mitchell if it wasn’t for him! #ImACeleb #imacelebrity.”

Shane was divisive figure with viewers (Credit: ITV)

And a third user declared: “Why is there so much hate for Shane? He literally was the only one bringing the laughs and jokes all the way through this and Gi is alright. But I don’t get the fascination not done much but cook #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, Shane went on to say in his exit interview that he was genuinely sad to be leaving, and even predicted this year’s winner.



The actor said: “I’d love to see Mumma G [Giovanna Fletcher] to win… she’s been there from the beginning.”

He also made a potential dig at other campmates. As he argued you “can’t be fake in there” and last long on the series.

