Naughty Boy I'm A Celebrity 2
I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘fed up’ of seeing Naughty Boy do every trial

They're not happy

By Charlotte Rodrigues
I’m A Celebrity viewers said they’re ‘fed up’ seeing Naughty Boy do every trial as he’s voted to do another trial.

I’m A Celebrity is currently into it’s second week and the public have been voting f0r Naughty Boy to participate in trials, including tonight’s (Saturday, December 4).

Naughty Boy was doing the trial with fellow celebs David Ginola and Adam Woodyatt.

David, Adam and Naughty Boy took part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s trial was called Cells Of Hell and saw the celebs locked in separate cells.

As they worked, they were pelted with rotten fruit, offal and more gunk.

As a result the keys became harder to find and each initially struggled to open the increasingly slippery padlocks.

Viewers are ‘fed up’ seeing Naughty Boy do the trials (Credit: ITV)

Adam began dropping the keys onto the floor in Naughty Boy’s cell. Meanwhile, he struggled to get the stars in the bag, which wasted time.

After the Trial, it was confirmed they’d collected 4 out of 11 stars leaving them disappointed.

At the end of the episode it was revealed Naughty Boy had been voted by the public to do another trial and fans said they were ‘fed up’ and begged people to stop voting for him.

After tonight’s trial, the celebs returned to camp and told them the news they won four stars. However the other celebs were happy with their win.

Meanwhile earlier in the episode saw Naughty Boy clash with campmate Kadeena Cox.

After he returned from the Trial, Naughty Boy pulled Kadeena to the side.

The two had a chat and put the argument behind them and shared a hug.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV and on ITV Hub.

