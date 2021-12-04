I’m A Celebrity viewers said they’re ‘fed up’ seeing Naughty Boy do every trial as he’s voted to do another trial.

I’m A Celebrity is currently into it’s second week and the public have been voting f0r Naughty Boy to participate in trials, including tonight’s (Saturday, December 4).

Naughty Boy was doing the trial with fellow celebs David Ginola and Adam Woodyatt.

David, Adam and Naughty Boy took part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘fed up’ of seeing Naughty Boy do every trial

Tonight’s trial was called Cells Of Hell and saw the celebs locked in separate cells.

As they worked, they were pelted with rotten fruit, offal and more gunk.

As a result the keys became harder to find and each initially struggled to open the increasingly slippery padlocks.

Viewers are ‘fed up’ seeing Naughty Boy do the trials (Credit: ITV)

Adam began dropping the keys onto the floor in Naughty Boy’s cell. Meanwhile, he struggled to get the stars in the bag, which wasted time.

After the Trial, it was confirmed they’d collected 4 out of 11 stars leaving them disappointed.

At the end of the episode it was revealed Naughty Boy had been voted by the public to do another trial and fans said they were ‘fed up’ and begged people to stop voting for him.

STOP THIS WHY NAUGHTY BOY AGAIN #ImACeleb — ♙ dynanananamite ♙ (@dynanananamite1) December 4, 2021

Can you all not vote for Naughty Boy, because I’m getting very fed up of the naughty boy show 😴 #ImACeleb — Lauren Taylor (@LaurenTaylor95_) December 4, 2021

Can everyone stop voting #NaughtyBoy to do the trials now & let the others do some #ImACeleb — Lyndsey Fitzpatrick 🫀♻️🔜💝 (@LyndseyFitz) December 4, 2021

If people don’t like Naughty Boy stop voting for him. He’s loving it. I’d love to see other people get a turn. #ImACeleb — Laura Hallissey (@Laurahallissey) December 4, 2021

After that trial can we not vote Naughty boy again, that was painful to watch.#ImACeleb — jd345km (@jd345km) December 4, 2021

if yall vote naughty boy for the next trial im gonna be so mad… he's not even entertaining at this point it's just annoying to watch #ImACeleb — moon day 🌙 (@sproutjoons) December 4, 2021

And people will still vote Naughty Boy for the next trial 🥱 #ImACeleb — Lily W (@MissLSW) December 4, 2021

Can we NOT vote Naughty Boy fit the next trial. He’s not even that entertaining to watch #ImACeleb — Dylan (@HausofDylan95) December 4, 2021

After tonight’s trial, the celebs returned to camp and told them the news they won four stars. However the other celebs were happy with their win.

Meanwhile earlier in the episode saw Naughty Boy clash with campmate Kadeena Cox.

After he returned from the Trial, Naughty Boy pulled Kadeena to the side.

The two had a chat and put the argument behind them and shared a hug.

