sir mo farah and shane richie
TV

I’m A Celebrity viewers beg for Sir Mo Farah to join EastEnders after hilarious Shane Richie scenes

Sir Mo for a British Soap Award!

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie attempted to give Sir Mo Farah an acting masterclass – with absolutely hilarious results.

The former EastEnders actor, 56,  wrote a storyboard and script for the Olympian champion, 37.

The unlikely mates got on like a house on fire as they acted out an imaginary scene from EastEnders.

Sir Mo played iconic soap character Phil Mitchell, while Shane reprised his Alfie Moon role.

sir mo farah and shane richie
Sir Mo got very into character! (Credit: ITV)

What did Sir Mo and Shane Richie act out?

At first Sir Mo kept on getting the giggles especially when he kept on saying ‘Bat Butcher’ instead of the soap character’s name Pat Butcher.

But he soon got into the swing of things, and started to take his new acting role quite seriously.

Read more: Jessica Plummer reveals why she showered naked on I’m A Celeb

While at one point he even grabbed Shane by the neck, who seemed to be stifling his own set of giggles.

Shane told the cameras that he loved teaching Mo, and admired his guts for giving it a go.

Admitting he couldn’t even try to run on the same level as the Olympian.

sir mo farah
Sir Mo Farah and Shane Richie had audiences in stitches over their acting scenes (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Sir Mo’s acting workshop?

Viewers took in droves to Twitter to share how laugh out loud funny they found the scenes.

With many begging for Sir Mo to join the soap. Or at least get an ‘Enders cameo!

Read more: Beverley Callard reunites with husband after I’m A Celebrity

In fact, one viewer gushed: “Bat Butcher! Laughing I hope Mo gets a part in Eastenders #imaceleb #Mo.”

While another viewer argued: “Shane and Mo role playing EastEnders is a definite highlight of the series #ImACeleb.”

And a third user praised: “We need to see #Mo Farah do a cameo in #EastEnders #ImACeleb.”

Whereas a fourth user declared: “Okay, hear me out. Mo farah replaces Phil Mitchell on Eastenders for one episode. 2020 will be restored #ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb.”

And a fifth user even argued: “Mo Farah is so precious get him on Eastenders! #ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb.”

But a further user begged: “Please tell me that someone in @bbceastenders is making a call to Mo’s publicist to get him a guest stint on EastEnders as Phil Mitchell’s long lost brother Face with tears of joy #ImaCeleb.”

How did Ant and Dec react?

While Ant and Dec joked that the acting scenes were “cringe” clearly the viewers want to sir more Sir Mo display his acting chops.

What’s more, other viewers argued that these scenes demonstrated that Mo should have stayed on the show.

Some even demanded him to be reinstated.

One viewer claimed: “Can’t believe we could’ve had Olympic champion Mo Farah doing cyclone and instead we’ve got Alfie Moon off of EastEnders Smiling face with tear#ImACeleb.”

And another viewer lamented: “Why did Mo have to go Weary face I could watch these Eastenders scenes all day.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity 2020
I’m A Celebrity 2020: Dom Joly spills on behind-the-scenes tactics
I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher
Giovanna Fletcher on I’m A Celebrity: Star’s son falls asleep with photo of her
dawn french and emma chambers
Dawn French will pay a special tribute to the late Emma Chambers in the upcoming Vicar of Dibley Christmas specials
holly Willoughby outfit today
Holly Willoughby fans are in love with the outfit she wore on This Morning today
Gok Wan on This Morning today
This Morning: Gok Wan criticised by ITV viewers over ‘extortionate’ fashion items in segment
loose women angry viewers
Loose Women viewers stuck in Tier 3 rage as hosts boast about their newfound freedom