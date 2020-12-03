I’m A Celebrity viewers beg for Sir Mo Farah to join EastEnders after hilarious Shane Richie scenes

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie attempted to give Sir Mo Farah an acting masterclass – with absolutely hilarious results.

The former EastEnders actor, 56, wrote a storyboard and script for the Olympian champion, 37.

The unlikely mates got on like a house on fire as they acted out an imaginary scene from EastEnders.

Sir Mo played iconic soap character Phil Mitchell, while Shane reprised his Alfie Moon role.

Sir Mo got very into character! (Credit: ITV)

What did Sir Mo and Shane Richie act out?

At first Sir Mo kept on getting the giggles especially when he kept on saying ‘Bat Butcher’ instead of the soap character’s name Pat Butcher.

But he soon got into the swing of things, and started to take his new acting role quite seriously.

While at one point he even grabbed Shane by the neck, who seemed to be stifling his own set of giggles.

Shane told the cameras that he loved teaching Mo, and admired his guts for giving it a go.

Admitting he couldn’t even try to run on the same level as the Olympian.

Sir Mo Farah and Shane Richie had audiences in stitches over their acting scenes (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Sir Mo’s acting workshop?

Viewers took in droves to Twitter to share how laugh out loud funny they found the scenes.

With many begging for Sir Mo to join the soap. Or at least get an ‘Enders cameo!

In fact, one viewer gushed: “Bat Butcher! Laughing I hope Mo gets a part in Eastenders #imaceleb #Mo.”

While another viewer argued: “Shane and Mo role playing EastEnders is a definite highlight of the series #ImACeleb.”

We could watch @Mo_Farah‘s acting outtakes all day long! Get him in a soap IMMEDIATELY #BatPutcher #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/G05KzHj6aX — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

And a third user praised: “We need to see #Mo Farah do a cameo in #EastEnders #ImACeleb.”

Whereas a fourth user declared: “Okay, hear me out. Mo farah replaces Phil Mitchell on Eastenders for one episode. 2020 will be restored #ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb.”

And a fifth user even argued: “Mo Farah is so precious get him on Eastenders! #ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb.”

But a further user begged: “Please tell me that someone in @bbceastenders is making a call to Mo’s publicist to get him a guest stint on EastEnders as Phil Mitchell’s long lost brother Face with tears of joy #ImaCeleb.”



How did Ant and Dec react?

While Ant and Dec joked that the acting scenes were “cringe” clearly the viewers want to sir more Sir Mo display his acting chops.

What’s more, other viewers argued that these scenes demonstrated that Mo should have stayed on the show.

Some even demanded him to be reinstated.

eastenders about to win every award at the soap awards for this phil mitchell scene single handedly #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZdjDNwY6sM — angel (@eastwhit) December 3, 2020

One viewer claimed: “Can’t believe we could’ve had Olympic champion Mo Farah doing cyclone and instead we’ve got Alfie Moon off of EastEnders Smiling face with tear#ImACeleb.”

And another viewer lamented: “Why did Mo have to go Weary face I could watch these Eastenders scenes all day.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.