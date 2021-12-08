I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge baffled viewers with her appearance last night.

The 32-year-old former Saturdays courageously took on another very messy trial (Tuesday December 7).

But her hair looked a million dollars immediately afterwards, causing fans to wonder if she had straightened it.

Frankie after the trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened in I’m A Celebrity with Frankie last night?

In last night’s show Frankie was voted by the public to take part in another trial.

This time it was the Grim Grinder, which saw her locked in a spinning cage.

As it spun she was pelted with gunk and had to answer a number of questions.

She did brilliantly well and answered seven out of nine questions correctly.

How is Frankie's hair looking so clean?! #ImACeleb — 🌟Katie🌟 (@Katess89) December 7, 2021

Frankie, with her fancy hair care, and people wonder why there's rumours!*! #ImACeleb — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) December 7, 2021

How did viewers react to Frankie’s hair?

However, viewers wondered how she managed to get her hair so clean when she returned to camp.

Did she straighten her hair?

A third commented: “Frankie, with her fancy hair care, and people wonder why there’s rumours!*! #ImACeleb.”

Frankie didn’t look happy (Credit: ITV)

More drama surrounding I’m A Celebrity star Frankie

There was more drama surrounding I’m A Celebrity star Frankie when viewers spotted her looking unhappy after new camp leader Louise Minchin chose Snoochie to be her deputy.

“I’m going to go for someone who’s going to keep up really upbeat. Snoochie it’s you,” Louise said after making her decision.

The camera then panned to Frankie, who looked extremely unhappy in the corner.

One fan said on Twitter: “Frankie did not look happy at Louise being the new leader or her new given camp job duty #ImACeleb @imacelebrity.”