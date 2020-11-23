I’m A Celebrity stars Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt have hit out at this year’s series, saying it seems easier than previous ones.

The stars have both won the ITV show and said they think they had it tougher in the Australian jungle.

This year’s series is being filmed in Wales because coronavirus restrictions stopped the programme being filmed in Australia.

Vicky Pattison said I’m A Celebrity seems easier this year (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt say about I’m A Celebrity?

Vicky told The Sun: “I do think there’s going to be a lot of past campmates sitting round and watching this year’s I’m A Celeb and going, ‘What the [bleep]? They have it so easy compared to us.'”

Scarlett, who won the show in 2016, added: “I got so angry that they got hot water.

“I know they’re in Wales so it is cold, but they should have ice cold water. That’s part of the experience. Why have they got hot water?”

I’m A Celebrity is set in Wales this year (Credit: ITV)

The former Gogglebox star also said she thinks the Bushtucker trials are easier this year.

She said one trial saw contestants having rotten tomatoes thrown at them and she thought “if only we just had to deal with vegetables” as it would have been a “dream”.

However, Vicky admitted she feels sorry for the celebrities not being in Australia.

She said it’s nice because the “sun’s shining for the best part and you get to go on the fancy flight”.

Scarlett joked she was “angry” seeing the campmattes have hot water (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This year sees Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Jordan North, Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher and Victoria Derbyshire in Gwrych Castle.

In addition, Sir Mo Farah, Ruthie Henshall, Russell Watson, AJ Pritchard, Hollie Arnold and Jessica Plummer are taking part.

Tonight’s show sees Jessica and AJ take on the latest trial, The Harm-ery.

But will they be able to win all 12 stars?

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

