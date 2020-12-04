I’m A Celebrity viewers were stunned tonight seeing presenter Vernon Kay take on his last trial of the series.

The former Family Fortunes host was chained to a table as hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly watched on, horrified, as the crew piled beasties all over his body.

Vernon Kay took on his final trial in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Vernon Kay in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity final?

Vernon visibly struggled, wincing in pain as cockroaches bit him all over.

Towards the end of the trial – in which he had to endure the critters for 10 minutes to win starters, drinks and a treat for the campmates’ final dinner – he screamed while whip scorpions crawled all over his face.

Presenter Vernon Kay screamed as cockroaches bit him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Shane Richie confirms first job out of I’m A Celebrity as he’s ‘inundated with work offers’

But he stuck it out and managed to win all the stars for himself and his fellow finalists Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North.

At the end, Ant and Dec had to call on a member of the crew to quickly remove a huge cockroach that was biting Vernon’s neck.

And on Twitter, a number of those watching said they thought the trial went too far.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers thought Vernon Kay’s trial was ‘too much’ (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb viewers say about Vernon’s final trial?

On Twitter, one said: “That was too much! Poor Vernon.”

Another tweeted: “That was too much, frankly. Felt like watching torture. #ImACelebrity.”

A third put: “That was TOO MUCH. Literally watching @vernonkay get tortured. Nah, not cool. He better win now!”

That was too much ! Poor Vernon #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/R8x5xcsE8T — Elizabeth McConville (@BIZYMCC) December 4, 2020

That was too much frankly. Felt like watching torture. #ImACelebrity — sophie walden (@misswalden) December 4, 2020

That trial was genuinely too much. Really horrific. #ImACelebrity — Tim 🎭 (@timothytheatre) December 4, 2020

Similarly, others called it “hard to watch”.

“Physically couldn’t watch all of @vernonkay last trail,” said one. “That was absolute torture!! Glad he stuck it out as I know I’d have 100% screamed I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.”

Someone else tweeted: “That trial was awful! It was hard to watch! Well done Vernon #ImACelebrity.”

“Horrific watching Vern on the torture table,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “[It felt like torture] just watching him squirm. #ImACelebrity.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

That trial was awful! It was hard to watch! Well done vernon #ImACelebrity — Liv Bentley🦋 (@liv_bentley23) December 4, 2020

Physically couldn’t watch all of @vernonkay last trail, that was absolute torture!! Glad he stuck it out as I know id off 100% screamed I’m a celebrity get me out of here 👀 #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb — Kat ✨ (@KatC_xx) December 4, 2020

Horrific watching Vern on the torture table. I felt like I was being tortured just watching him squirm. Well done Vernon 👌#ImACelebrity — Summer Palma-Zammit (@summer_pz) December 4, 2020

Oh my god poor Vernon! Felt so bad for him. He didn’t deserve that #ImACelebrity — Kyle A E (@hellagood88) December 4, 2020

Read more: Will I’m A Celebrity stay in Wales in 2021? Show boss hints at UK location for ITV reality series

I’m A Celebrity concludes tonight with presenter Vernon, author Giovanna and DJ Jordan in the final.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie just missed out on a place in the final after he filed to get enough votes to secure a place in the final three.

What did you think of Vernon’s trial tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.