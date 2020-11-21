I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay has secret signals he gives in the castle, says his wife Tess Daly.

During last night’s live Bushtucker trial, Vernon waved at the camera to his daughters Phoebe and Amber.

He was seen mouthing: “Hi Amber, hi Phoebe.”

Tess shared a clip of Vernon waving to her Instagram account and revealed his secret signal for her.

I’m A Celebrity star Vernon waving to daughters Phoebe and Amber (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay gives secret signal

Tess captioned the video: “Loved Vernon waving hello to Phoebe & Amber tonight! So sweet they loved it!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay ‘swears’ during live trial leaving viewers in hysterics

Meanwhile, replying to a fan comment, she added: “Ant [McPartlin] had to move him on for the next live trial. He touches his left ear as a signal for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

“I’m delighted for the girls were made up!”

In another message to a fan, Tess said: “He’s saying, ‘HI AMBER HI PHOEBE’ to the girls!

He touches his left ear as a signal for me.

“They were so happy because it was the first time they were watching together it’s been a bit late for AMBER but it’s Friday night so she was allowed up!

“Made their day (and mine!).”

Meanwhile, last night, Vernon left viewers in hysterics when he appeared to drop the f-bomb live on air.

Vernon Kay appeared to swear on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Vernon Kay say on I’m A Celebrity?

The presenter went against Victoria Derbyshire as they were put into a coffin filled with creepy crawlies.

The pair had to unthread coins for their teams.

However, as the bugs dropped onto him, Vernon shouted and appeared to swear.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Did Vernon just swear???”

Vernon and Tess share two beautiful daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Wait did Vernon just swear then?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall accused of ‘cheating’ during live trial

One added: “Any and Dec: ‘this is a live trial, which means please watch your language everyone.’

“Vernon, 10 minutes later: [BLEEP].”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.